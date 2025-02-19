75% of Israeli Jews back Trump’s Gaza plan

President Donald Trump and PM Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint press conference after the two leaders met on Feb. 4, 2025. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Just 18% of Israeli Jews back Palestinian statehood, compared to 75% who oppose establishment of Palestinian state, even a demilitarized one.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The vast majority of Israeli Jews back President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle the entire population of the Gaza Strip abroad, according to a new poll.

The survey was conducted by the Lazar Research Institute between February 11th and the 13th, with a sample size of 700 Israeli Jews and Arabs, ages 18 to 65.

The poll was published Tuesday by the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs.

The study found little support for Palestinian statehood among Israel’s Jewish population, with 75% of respondents saying they would not support establishing a Palestinian state – even a demilitarized on.

Just 2% of Jewish Israelis said they would back Palestinian statehood without conditions, while 16% said they would support the establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state that recognizes Israel as a Jewish state.

Most Arab-Israelis, however, say they support Palestinian statehood along the pre-1967 lines, with just 16% opposing the establishment of such a state.

Arab-Israelis were also more likely to say that Hamas should remain in the Gaza Strip as a “civil body” after the current war with Israel.

Just 4% of Jews agreed that Hamas should retain its civil administration role in Gaza, compared to 27% of Arab-Israelis.

Nineteen percent of Arab-Israelis even say that Hamas should remain the “ruling military body” in Gaza after the war, compared to 3% of Jews who held the same opinion.

Two-thirds (66%) of Israeli Jews said the Palestinian Authority should not be given a role in the post-war governance of Gaza, while 44% of Arab-Israelis said it should be given a role.

Three-quarters (75%) of Israeli Jews say they support Trump’s plan to resettle all of Gaza’s population in third-party countries, while 58% of Arab-Israelis oppose the proposal.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of the total Israeli population (Jewish and Arab) back the IDF establishing long-term buffer zones in southern Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of all Israelis back military action against Iran’s nuclear program. Of those, 38% say Israel should coordinate such an attack with the U.S., while 23% say Israel should carry out the attack unilaterally, without consulting the U.S.

A total of 68% of Israeli Jews believe that a terrorist massacre, similar to those which took place in southwestern Israel on October 7th, 2023, could be carried out by Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

Just 25% of Arab-Israelis say they concerned about such a scenario.