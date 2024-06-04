After guilty verdict, Trump’s May fundraising swells to $141 million

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP/Ron Johnson)

Following the guilty verdict, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump finished May raising $141 million, 37.6% of which was donated in the 24 hours since the verdict was announced.

The $141 million is the most raised in one month since the beginning of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign; there was $76 million in April and over $65.6 million in May.

Although President Joe Biden’s campaign hadn’t released May numbers, it raised only $51 million in April and over $90 million in March.

Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts in the so-called “hush money” trial, during which he was accused of improperly using funds to pay a porn star in an attempt to manipulate the outcome of an election, according to the charges.

However, Trump and his allies have insisted that the trial was politically motivated and an attempt to disqualify him from the 2024 election.

In the 24 hours between May 30 and June 1st, just after the verdict was made public, Trump raised $53 million, 25% from first-time donors.

According to the campaign, the money came from 2 million individual donations, with an average of $70.27.

The campaign added that counting “supporting organizations,” Trump raised $300 million for May.

Trump thanked his generous donors, and his advisors wrote, “We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump.”

He added, “The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message – the REAL verdict will come on November 5th.”

Many US Jewish groups weighed in on Donald Trump’s verdict last week.

“Without question, this is a political prosecution of a political opponent. It’s a weaponization of the legal system,” stated Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Some accused Trump of being antisemitic when he noted that Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, had the support of George Soros, who is Jewish.

Jason Bedrick, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy, responded to that criticism.

“Y’know it’s funny. When people are screaming genocidal slogans about the world’s one Jewish state, the left bends over backwards to declare that it’s not antisemitism,” he wrote.

“But when people accurately point out that Soros has funded far-left D.A.s, even without referring to his Jewish ethnicity at all, the left shrieks about antisemitism.”

“We all see through this tired, politically motivated game,” he added. “Stop cheapening the charge of antisemitism.”