Amsterdam club caves to threats and cancels Israeli stand-up comedian

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder’s performance was canceled at Amsterdam club Boom Chicago on Monday following threats.

Boom Chicago said Yohay Sponder’s upcoming show on Saturday received “significant negative reactions,” including some that were “outright threatening.”

Although the club claimed they believed in freedom of expression, it issued a statement saying they “began to worry about the safety of our performers, audience, and colleagues” and were “deeply saddened” that a debate about Gaza ensued.

They added, “In our 32 years of existence, we have never experienced anything like this.”

Sponder was not despondent, and when he announced on Instagram Monday that his trip was postponed, he added that a new date and venue would be added soon.

“We’re working on a new bigger venue, more beautiful, more central, better; we’re going to get together and laugh as Jews are supposed to,” said Sponder.

Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Netherlands praised Boom Chicago for canceling Sponder’s performance and on Instagram accused him of “whitewashing Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians” in his comedy act”.

In November, an antisemitic mob carried out a pogrom in Amsterdam, attacking Israeli fans of the Maccabi football team and injuring dozens.

Footage from the attacks showed fans being beaten, chased with knives, and dodging vehicles attempting to ram into them.

There were reports of attempted stabbings and assailants throwing victims into a river.

There was at least one attempted kidnapping, and many sought shelter from the riot by barricading themselves in stores and buildings.

The attacks were orchestrated online using social media platforms including Instagram and Telegram, an antisemitism watchdog group discovered.

After the pogrom, only five people were sentenced to up to 100 hours of community service and up to six months in prison.

The international Jewish civil rights organization, which is legally representing over 50 victims of the attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last month, has joined numerous others in condemning a Dutch court for what they see as a lenient sentence for the attackers.