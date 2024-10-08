‘Apartheid’ – Amnesty Int’l attacks Israel on Oct. 7th

Human rights group slams Israel for “apartheid,” while failing to condemn Hamas for raping and murdering civilians.

By World Israel News Staff

Amnesty International released a video on the anniversary of the October 7th massacres slamming Israel for alleged human rights violations during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, while downplaying acts of brutality against Israel civilians committed by the terror group.

“Don’t let anyone tell you this all started on the 7th of October, 2023,” said a keffiyeh-clad spokeswoman for the UK branch of the human rights group in the video.

The spokeswoman said that root of the conflict began with the establishment of Israel and “illegal apartheid” in Judea and Samaria.

At no point during the video did Amnesty International condemn the Hamas attacks on October 7th, which included the murders of babies and elderly people, rape of women, and mutilation of victims, among other atrocities.

As the clip depicted footage of pro-Palestinian marchers in London, the woman said that the protesters “are not just calling for an immediate ceasefire, but also for an end to 76 years of displacement, discrimination, and devastation.”

The spokeswoman also blasted Israel for having “escalated its attacks on Lebanon, leading to more destruction and death.”

The video failed to provide critical context, including that Hezbollah began attacking Israel on October 8th and has launched near-daily salvos of rockets, missiles, and explosive drones at Israeli civilian communities, displacing some 60,000 Israelis.

“The UK government must act” by implementing a “ban on all arms sales to Israel,” she added.

Last month, the UK government enacted a de facto arms embargo on Israel by restricting export licenses of companies selling weapons to Israel.

In recent years, Amnesty International has stepped up its blistering criticism of the Jewish State, accusing Israel of apartheid and other crimes against humanity, while generally ignoring Hamas’ murder and torture of Gazan civilians.