Attempted honor killing in Washington State

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

We see the left’s handiwork all around us these days: homeless encampments, cannabis stores, rising crime, and so much more.

Seattle’s KOMO News last Wednesday gave us another reason to thank our leftist bureaucrats and elected officials as it told a harrowing story:

“Two Lacey parents are facing criminal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, after several bystanders had to step in to stop a father from strangling his daughter outside a school.”

Why would the horrific prospect of a father attempting to strangle his daughter be the result of the left’s policies?

Because this was an attempted Islamic honor killing, that is, a killing carried out in accord with the teachings of the religion that the left insists is peaceful and tolerant, on pain of charges of “Islamophobia,” and professional and possibly even personal ruin.

In Lacey, Washington, the daughter who was brutalized by her father, and her mother as well, was seventeen years old.

Her parents, Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, “were both arrested after the confrontation, and court records indicate it could be related to a possible ‘honor killing.’”

It seems that the Alis’ daughter “told investigators her father had recently been threatening her with an ‘honor killing’ after she refused to go to another country for an arranged marriage with an older man. She reportedly went to her school for help, which then led to the confrontation outside.”

The other country was Iraq, where the girl was to be married to a much older man.

For her not wanting to do this, Ihsan Ali tried to choke his daughter to death outside Timberline High School, which she attended but was stopped by a group of witnesses, parents, and students.

One witness recounted:

“What I saw was the adult male had the teenager in a headlock, choking her from the back, so I removed his arm from her, and then she got up and ran with another kid, who come to find out, was her boyfriend and she was the daughter of the adult male. So then I just held him on the ground till the police arrived and then handcuffed him and searched him and then moved him to the police car.”

He added: “It was pretty angering. I didn’t know what was going on, why it was happening.”

Here’s why. Neither KOMO News nor any other establishment media outlet will tell you, but I will.

The Alis’ daughter had been resisting being sent to Iraq for an arranged marriage to an older man. This meant that she was disobedient to her parents as well as Allah, who placed them in charge of her.

That disobedience carries a steep price. In the Qur’an, a mysterious figure, known as Khidr in Islamic tradition, kills a boy in an apparently random and gratuitous attack.

He then explains: “And as for the boy, his parents were believers, and we feared that he would overburden them by transgression and disbelief. So we intended that their Lord should substitute for them one better than him in purity and nearer to mercy.” (18:80-81)

Also, according to Islamic law, “retaliation is obligatory against anyone who kills a human being purely intentionally and without right.”

However, “not subject to retaliation” is “a father or mother (or their fathers or mothers) for killing their offspring, or offspring’s offspring.” (Reliance of the Traveller o1.1-2).

In the world in which Ihsan and Zahraa Ali were likely raised, no one would think of punishing parents or even looking askance at them for killing their disobedient child. There is no punishment for parents in such cases.

Muslims commit 91 percent of honor killings worldwide. The Palestinian Authority gives pardons or suspended sentences for honor murders.

Iraqi women have asked for tougher sentences for Islamic honor murderers, who get off lightly now.

Syria in 2009 scrapped a law limiting the length of sentences for honor killings, but “the new law says a man can still benefit from extenuating circumstances in crimes of passion or honour ‘provided he serves a prison term of no less than two years in the case of killing.’”

And in 2003 the Jordanian Parliament voted down on Islamic grounds a provision designed to stiffen penalties for honor killings.

Al-Jazeera reported that “Islamists and conservatives said the laws violated religious traditions and would destroy families and values.”

Thanks to the left’s refusal to face the harsh realities of Islam and its open-door mass migration imperative, honor killing has now become a feature of the American landscape.

The attempted murder in Lacey, Washington was by no means the first. It will not be the last.