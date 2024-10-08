Britain’s prime minister rejects call for broad arms embargo on Israel

Keir Starmer talking and gesturing in the House of Commons, UK parliament in Westminster Palace (by Jessica Taylor/Shutterstock)

‘A wrong position’ – PM Keir Starmer shoots down proposed ban on all arms sales to Israel, even after his government suspended dozens of contracts with Israel.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The United Kingdom will not impose a sweeping arms embargo on Israel, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared Monday on the first anniversary of the Hamas invasion of Israel.

After addressing Members of Parliament on Monday, Starmer fielded questions from lawmakers, including one posed by Coventry South’s representative, MP Zarah Sultana.

Sultana, a member of the Labour Party who is in the midst of a six-month suspension, claimed that over 118,000 people have died in the Gaza war thus far – nearly triple the figure claimed by Hamas’ own health ministry – and asked Starmer whether he would back a comprehensive ban on arms sales to Israel.

“In light of Israel’s genocidal assault in Gaza, the violence in the West Bank, and the invasion of Lebanon, I ask the prime minister if he believes Israel’s right to self-defense justifies a death toll – which according to research by medical professionals in the U.S. who have worked in Gaza has now surpassed 118,000 as well as the 2,000 people killed in Lebanon – will he do what is morally and legally right and end the government’s complicity in war crimes by banning arms sales to Israel, including F-35 fighter jets, not just 30 licenses, yes or no?”

Starmer’s government has already suspended 30 arms contracts with Israel, Foreign Secretary David Lammy revealed last month, while some 320 contracts remain in place.

Responding to Sultana’s question, Starmer said: “No.”

“But it is a really serious point. Banning all sales would mean none for defensive purposes.”

“None for defensive purposes on the anniversary of October 7 and days after a huge attack by Iran into Israel would be a wrong position for this government and I will not take it,” Starmer continued.