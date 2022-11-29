CAR-RAMMING TERROR: Female soldier seriously wounded

An IDF soldier lies wounded on the road near Kochav Yaakov after a car-ramming attack. (Telegram)

Terrorist shot after intentionally ramming soldier near the Jewish community of Kochav Yaakov, fleeing the scene.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A 20-year-old female soldier was seriously wounded and suffered a contusion to her head after being targeted in a Tuesday morning car-ramming attack by a Palestinian terrorist in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria.

The attack occurred near Kochav Yaakov, some 10 kilometers north of Jerusalem. According to Hebrew-language media reports, the young woman was standing at a bus stop near a major intersection when a Palestinian man driving a black Kia identified her as an IDF soldier in uniform.

He then accelerated and intentionally aimed his vehicle at the soldier, striking her and leaving her seriously wounded with a head injury. She was later evacuated by Magen David Adom first responders to a Jerusalem hospital, where she is conscious.

The terrorist drove away from the scene, triggering a police chase. He was shot by security forces around a kilometer away from the attack, and his current condition is unknown.

“I was filling up my car at the gas station nearby when I saw the car that perpetrated the ramming in line behind me. At some point the driver decided not to go into the gas station, pulled out, and drove into a woman standing nearby. He then drove away from the scene,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Erez Shalom said in a statement.

“I alerted dispatch to what had happened and rushed over to the woman and began treating her for her injuries. She suffered a serious head injury as well as other injuries to her limbs and cuts and abrasions. Other volunteers arrived and assisted me in helping to stabilize her at the scene. When the ambulance arrived she was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.”

“Due to the nature of the incident the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was dispatched to the scene and treated a number of other young women who witnessed the incident,” said Menachem Leff, head f the Binyamin Region for United Hatzalah.

Tuesday morning’s incident is the latest in a wave of terror attacks in recent weeks.

Last week, unknown perpetrators detonated explosive devices at two crowded Jerusalem bus stops, minutes apart. The twin terror bombings killed two people, including an Israeli-Canadian teenager and a father-of-six, and left 20 people wounded.

Earlier in November, a Palestinian terrorist went on a rampage in Ariel, stabbing and killing two men and fatally running over another man with his car.

In October 2022, a 21-year-old IDF soldier was shot and killed by a terrorist at a Jerusalem checkpoint.

2022 has been the deadliest year on record since the Second Intifada for terror attacks in Israel, as some 23 people – including two Ukrainian nationals – have been killed in mostly lone wolf-style attacks. Terror attacks in the cities of Tel Aviv, Hadera, Beersheba, Bnei Brak, and Elad in a six-week span left the country on edge.

Two of the victims of the terror shooting spree in Bnei Brak were Ukrainian nationals succumbed to their injuries. An Arab-Israeli police officer was later killed during a shootout with the perpetrator of that attack.

Two Border Police officers were killed in Hadera while attempting to stop two Arab-Israeli cousins on a shooting spree, which took place after they pledged allegiance to ISIS.