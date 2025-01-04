China feeds Houthi war machine while preaching ‘peace’ in Red Sea

A US intelligence source tells i24 News that in exchange for providing safe passage to Chinese ships, the Houthis are receiving advanced weaponry essential for their ballistic and cruise missile programs.

By Jewish Breaking News

China’s decades-long investment in Yemen’s infrastructure has morphed into a dangerous new phase, with U.S. intelligence sources revealing Beijing is now secretly arming Houthi terrorists with advanced missile technology for attacks on Red Sea shipping.

China and Yemen’s relationship stretches back to the 1950s, with Beijing significantly expanding its economic presence in the country during the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Their investments focused primarily on oil, energy, and infrastructure projects, including development of Yemen’s electrical grid.

Even after civil war erupted and Saudi-led coalition forces intervened in 2015, China maintained diplomatic relations with both the official Yemeni government and Houthi rebels, while evacuating its own citizens from the conflict zone.

On December 21, 2023, following two months of Houthi attacks against shipping in the Gulf of Aden Strait, China for the first time addressed the question of its intention to play a more active role in securing the Red Sea region.

“China stands for protecting the safety of international sea lanes and against causing disturbance to civilian ships. We believe relevant parties, especially major countries with influence, need to play a constructive and responsible role in keeping the shipping lanes safe in the Red Sea,” China’s Foreign Ministry stated at the time.

However, it seems that China’s “active role” means supporting terrorism.

A US intelligence source tells i24 News that in exchange for providing safe passage to Chinese ships, the Houthis are receiving advanced weaponry essential for their ballistic and cruise missile programs.

Washington has repeatedly confronted Chinese officials with this evidence since September, providing detailed lists of Chinese companies involved in the illegal arms transfer.

Without much success so far, the United States is reportedly considering joint action with Israel to sever these Chinese trading networks from the global financial system.