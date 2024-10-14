Democratic lawmaker calls Netanyahu ‘genocidal maniac,’ Israeli ambassador fires back

‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib accuses ‘genocidal maniac’ Netanyahu of ‘burning Palestinians alive’ and starving Gazans, demanding White House end aid to Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

A member of the left-wing ‘Squad’ in the U.S. House of Representatives accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of genocide on Sunday, drawing a sharp rebuke from Israel’s envoy to the United Nations.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat who represents Michigan’s 12th congressional district covering much of Detroit and the Dearborn area, took to X/Twitter Sunday night to denounce Netanyahu, accusing him of intentionally killing Gaza civilians and aid workers distributing food in the Gaza Strip.

“Genocidal maniac Netanyahu is burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers. When will our country stop funding this madness? When?”

Tlaib posted the comment shortly after the Gaza health ministry reported four people were killed and dozens more injured in a fire in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah.

Hospital officials claimed the fire was sparked by an Israeli airstrike, though there were reports of secondary explosions, with no clear indication of they were caused by fuel tanks igniting or weapons caches being sparked.

Shortly after Tlaib posted her tweet, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon fired back at the Michigan lawmaker, accusing her of supporting the Hamas terror organization.

“The only ones who burned children alive were your buddies over at Hamas.”

Last month, Tlaib came under fire from Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who accused her of antisemitism, after Tlaib accused the state’s top prosecutor, Dana Nessel, of being influenced by her own Jewishness in the decision to bring charges against eleven anti-Israel protestors at the University of Michigan.

“The suggestion that Attorney General Nessel would make charging decisions based on her religion as opposed to the rule of law is antisemitic,” Whitmer wrote in a statement. “Attorney General Nessel has always conducted her work with integrity and followed the rule of law. We must all use our platform and voices to call out hateful rhetoric and racist tropes.”