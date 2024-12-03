Dirty green money

The oceans aren’t rising and the climate isn’t changing, at least no more than it usually does, but we are starting to run out of money.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“I’m also listening to ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ by Rihanna nonstop,” Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, the vice chair for the implementation of the UN Climate Convention, told reporters.

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference being held in Baku was all about money.

It wasn’t the planet, but the scent of money that had drawn everyone from Gomez, the negotiator for Panama, one of the most corrupt countries in the world, to the Taliban, to the UN climate conference in Azerbaijan, a post-Soviet Muslim oil and gas country.

Officially everyone was in a country whose only real export was oil and gas to save the planet, but as the favorite song of the UN Climate Convention vice chair says, “Hold up, My money, Yo, my money.” Everyone in Baku wanted to save the planet. But only for the right price.

Even the Taliban who came asking for money to fix Afghanistan’s ‘climate change’ problems.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan kicked off the UN conference to end oil and gas by praising them as a “gift from Allah” and blamed America for polluting the world with ‘carbon emissions’.

Aliyev’s speech was representative of third world countries which had only shown up to trade votes for cash. UN climate conferences require a consensus. And that means bribing every third world dictatorship to get on board with whatever fictional climate target is being discussed now.

In accordance with demands from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim oil states, COP29, as the UN conference is known, didn’t actually agree to move away from oil and gas.

It did however agree to give third world countries a whole lot of money.

The Biden-Harris administration had started out by offering $200 billion to third world kleptocracies. Azerbaijan demanded $250 billion. The Saudis called for a $500 billion payout. Eventually a deal was set at $300 billion: far short of the $1.3 trillion the third worlders wanted.

Young blond activists wearing PLO terrorist flags,who had flown thousands of miles and burned up enormous amounts of fuel, showed up chanting “pay up”. No one paid attention to them.

Environmentalist groups and third world countries clamored that this small sum was a “betrayal”.

Much like Rihanna’s career, it’s an artificially manufactured facade that means nothing. Even the money is as fictitious as the fake crisis that has inflicted 29 of these conferences on the world. UN global warming conferences are a corrupt scheme for global governance that is falling apart.

That’s why most world leaders, with the exception of the UK’s disgraced Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose popularity crashed after he announced he was going to freeze British pensioners to save the planet, stayed away from the farce in heavily polluted Azerbaijan.

The Club of Rome issued an angry letter signed by its founder, as well as Belgium’s Princess Marie-Esmeralda, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, Ireland’s Mary Robinson and Sandinista dictator and former terrorist Daniel Ortega, demanding global climate tyranny.

The letter called for an “urgent energy transition”, the elimination of countries that don’t support the Paris Agreement from the process (a list soon to include Trump’s America) and a focus on implementing the elimination of actual reliable energy sources in favor of empty green promises.

The infighting between wings of the globalist movement and the refusal of world leaders to show up in Baku threatens to tear apart what had become the key tool for global governance.

Green globalism is trapped between third world greed and first world fantasies. Like the rest of the UN, it’s an impotent globalist vision kneecapped by third world corruption.

Western nations urge everyone to come together under one system while third worlders shout “Yo, my money.”

In 2025, COP30 will head to Belem, the gateway to Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, where countless jet planes will descend and convoys of cars will pollute the air near the rainforest to save the planet.

By then, America may no longer be part of the green circus and its corrupt deals.

And it may not be alone.

World leaders stayed away from COP29 and they may be no fonder of flying off to Brazil than they were of visiting Azerbaijan.

With America out of the Paris Accords and unlikely to agree to next year’s $500 billion deal to keep third world corruptocrats on board with the agenda, the grand global era of international planet-saving conferences may be approaching its end.

COP29 has demonstrated that the only purpose of the UN climate conferences is wealth redistribution from the first world to the third. And the price tags are rapidly reaching unsustainable amounts.

COP28 had committed to $100 billion in climate financing. That shot up to $300 billion in 2024 and $500 billion is an entirely plausible figure for 2025.

And the third world kleptocracies keep demanding more money, $1.3 trillion this year, until the entire GDP of the first world would not suffice. Activists are already complaining that the amounts must be pegged to inflation in which case we would soon be dealing with trillions.

But worst of all, global warming has grown stale and boring. The global community is occupied by the war in Ukraine and the activists have moved on to protesting for Hamas.

Even Greta Thunberg, who became an icon for refusing to go to school until all the oil went away, now spends most of her time furiously denouncing the Jews. And when you’ve lost Greta, it’s over.

The only people who still care about global warming are being paid. And they want a raise.

Two decades before Rihanna was born, a bunch of English lads sang, “I’ll give you all I’ve got to give, If you say you love me too, I may not have a lot to give, But what I got I’ll give to you.”

The oceans aren’t rising and the climate isn’t changing, at least no more than it usually does, but we are starting to run out of money. And no matter how much money we give the third world, it never seems to buy us love.

Come 2025 and the land of Rihanna (and more importantly, the adopted home of John, Ringo and George) will be telling Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez that no more bribe money is coming for the third world.

The dirty green business of global warming is over.