‘Doomsday weapons’ may be used against Israel’s enemies

IAI official warns that Israel will use all weapons at its disposal in order to survive regional war.

By World Israel News Staff

Amid escalating threats from Iran and Hezbollah, a senior military technological industry official said that Jerusalem is prepared to use “doomsday weapons” in the event of a full-scale military confrontation with other countries in the Middle East.

Speaking at an event in central Israel on Saturday, Chairman of the Israel Aerospace Industries Workers’ Council Yair Katz said that Israel would use all the weapons at its disposal in order to survive.

If Israel is in existential danger and “Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and all the countries of the Middle East decide that it is time to settle [the score] against us, I understand that we have the capabilities to use doomsday weapons,” he said.

“Doomsday weapons” is likely a reference to nuclear weapons, which Israel has never officially confirmed that it possesses.

Katz said that Israel relies on its international partners for advanced warning regarding moves by regional actors that could harm Israel.

“The Americans, the British and the Germans help us with intelligence… they know how to inform us where there are action that may endanger us,” he said.

Katz’s remarks came shortly after Iran threatened to launch an “obliterating” war against Israel, in the event that Jerusalem steps up its military actions against Hezbollah.

“I think it is impossible to underestimate and take lightly the Iranian threat,” Major General Gadi Shamani, former head of the Central Command and the Gaza Division, told Radio 103FM.

“The IDF and the State of Israel should take things seriously, but it is impossible to paralyze our ability to act because of this,” he continued.

“The state needs to do what is required in the north, in the Gaza Strip, and formulate some kind of clear policy. What is absolutely clear to me is that without the United States with us, behind us, it will be very difficult.”