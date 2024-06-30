‘Obliteration, destruction’ – Iran, Israel trade threats

“If Hezbollah does not cease its fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against it with full force,” says Israeli Foreign Minister.>

By World Israel News Staff

Iran threatened to launch an “obliterating” attack on Israel, should Jerusalem move forward with a full-scale offensive against Lebanon, leading Israel’s Foreign Minister to retort that Tehran could be destroyed.

A tweet published by the official X account of the Islamic Republic’s UN mission clarified that Iran believes Israel’s warnings about escalating military force against Hezbollah to be “psychological warfare” and “Zionist propaganda.”

However, the tweet continued, should Israel “embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue.”

The tweet added that “all options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table.”

Essentially, the tweet was a tacit admission that Iran commands its proxy groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, on matters such as the timing of attacks – something Tehran has long denied.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the Iranian threat with his own social media post.

“My response to Iran is clear: 1. If Hezbollah does not cease its fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against it with full force until security is restored and residents can return to their homes,” Katz wrote on X.

“2. ⁠A regime that threatens destruction deserves to be destroyed.”

Notably, no American, European, or Arab leaders spoke out against Iran’s tweet.

Tehran has released a number of statements aimed at deterring Israel from acting more forcefully against Hezbollah in recent days, as the threat of an all-out war looms.

Hezbollah is viewed by Iran as a critical strategic ally, with Tehran having invested millions of dollars in funding and training the group in recent years.

According to analysts, Iran views Hezbollah as a crucial line of defense against Israel, which for years has hinted it will strike Tehran’s nuclear development program to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.