‘Existential threat to democracy’ – US Jewish groups, Israeli leaders react to Trump assassination attempt

‘From Jerusalem we wish Trump well,’ says Israel’s president condemning ‘utterly’ shooting attack that left former president wounded.

By World Israel News Staff

American Jewish organizations and Israeli leaders joined in the chorus of condemnations over the weekend against the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, which left one attendee dead and two more wounded.

The former president and presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee was wounded in his right ear after a sniper, positioned on the roof of a building some 140 yards away, fired 14 shots at the rally.

The incident drew sharp condemnations from former U.S. presidents, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and European Union vice president Joseph Borrell.

Israeli leaders offered their wishes for a speedy recovery to Trump, and castigated the attempted assassination.

“On behalf of all the Israeli people, I wish former President Donald Trump a speedy recovery, and condemn utterly and unequivocally the attempt on his life,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“From Jerusalem we wish him well. Our thoughts are with all those injured, and the family of the spectator killed.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that he and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, “were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called the attack an “existential threat to democratic systems.”

“The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is greatly troubling and dangerous.”

Former Israeli Defense Minster and chairman of the National Unity party MK Benny Gantz lauded the “tenacity of the American people” in the face of the attack.

“I know they will undoubtedly overcome this difficult moment. I wish Former President Trump a swift recovery and condemn any heinous acts of violence seeking to harm democracy and undermine stability and the rule of law.”

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, condemned the “extremists” he accused of “trying to take control of reality by any means necessary, at any cost. I am deeply troubled by the assassination attempt that took place today in the United States.”

“Leaders face many challenges and threats, but their lives should not be among them. I am glad to hear that, by a great miracle, President Trump is safe and healthy.”

“In Israel, we are well-acquainted with the constant feeling of threat, and we send our support and prayers to you and your family. In light of the rising threats of violence and increasing incitement within Israel, we must all internalize Chekhov’s words: If a gun appears in the first act, it must fire by the last. If incitement is not condemned and dealt with severely by law enforcement, it will inevitably lead to acts of political violence, as has happened before.”

American Jewish groups centered on the dangers the assassination attempt could pose to American democracy, with the Anti-Defamation League tweeting: “There is no room in democracy for political violence, period.”

“What happened today is tragic and should be condemned by all. Our thoughts are with former President Trump and those in attendance.”

The Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement that the group was “horrified at the attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

“Political violence is never acceptable. We mourn for the victims of this shooting and pray for the health of the injured.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) wished Trump a “quick recovery,” while the Jewish Democratic Council of America rejected political violence.

“We are alarmed by the shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania this afternoon. Political violence has no place in our country. We wish former President Trump and all those injured or impacted by today’s incident a speedy recovery, and are grateful for law enforcement’s swift action.”