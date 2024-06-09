Father of Gaza hostage dies hours before rescue

Almog Meir Jan, 21, after being rescued from the Gaza Strip. (IDF)

Hours before Almog Meir Jan was rescued from Gaza, his father was found dead – by IDF officials notifying him of his son’s return to Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The father of an Israeli captive rescued from central Gaza on Saturday was found dead by IDF officials as they came to inform him of his son’s return to Israel, following a daring rescue mission in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Yosef Jan, a resident of the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba whose son Almog Meir Jan was taken hostage during the Hamas invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th, is believed to have died several hours before his son was found in a Hamas safehouse in Nuseirat and rescued on Saturday, as part of an operation that secured the freedom of four Israeli captives.

Despite the fact that he had suffered a long-term illness, Yosef’s family said his death was directly tied to his son’s captivity and his despair at the prospect of his safe return.

“My brother died of grief and didn’t get to see his son return,” Yosef’s sister, Dina Jan, told Kan. “The night before Almog’s return, my brother’s heart stopped.”

“We are very happy about Almog’s return, but the brain is unable to absorb that this is the end. We are broken.”

“Yossi, my brother, Almog’s father, was glued to the television for the whole eight months, clinging to every piece of information.

Dina said the failure to reach a hostage deal securing Almog’s release and the repeated false hopes that the two sides were on the verge of an agreement devastated her brother.

He could not bear it, every [proposed deal] that exploded in his face broke his heart.”