Fear and brisket for Jews at the DNC

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on stage at the rally in Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA on Aug 6, 2024. (Shutterstock)

In an echo of Esau, Jews at the DNC had a choice between brisket and their birthright.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“As the highest-ranking Jewish official in American history, I want my grandkids and all grandkids to never, never face discrimination because of who they are,” Senator Schumer concluded his speech.

“But Donald Trump. This is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes.”

Meanwhile Jewish Democrats were literally hiding out at the DNC.

Most Jewish events at the DNC were held at undisclosed locations with organizers having to approve attendees and only then provide them with the secret location shortly beforehand.

Agudath Israel, a traditional religious and not particularly Zionist group, whose members wear black suits and hats, held an open event to discuss the antisemitism faced by Orthodox Jews, only to have masked activists show up and scream that they were going to destroy Israel.

No one at the DNC condemned those responsible or held them accountable for their actions. Imagine the reaction if black or Asian attendees were systemically harassed in this way.

“After 50 years fighting antisemitism in America, I could not have imagined a time -Jews would have to meet in secret locations in Chicago at DNC,” former ADL leader Abe Foxman tweeted.

Outside the DNC convention, men in Hamas bandanas flashed victory signs, waved Hamas flags, burned American and Israeli flags, and declared their support for the mass murder of Jews on Oct 7.

Inside the DNC convention, President Joe Biden deviated from his prepared teleprompter remarks to declare that, “those protesters out in the street, they have a point.”

When the president says that those who want to kill and harass Jews have a point, is it any wonder that they operate with political impunity and support from the top echelons of the party.

While Schumer was attacking former President Trump, UCLA was appealing a decision by Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, who had stepped in after the Democrat administration of UCLA and the Democrat members of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors had sided with Hamas supporters who had kept Jewish students from being able to attend classes.

“In the year 2024, in the United States of America, in the State of California, in the City of Los Angeles, Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith. This fact is so unimaginable and so abhorrent to our constitutional guarantee of religious freedom,” Scarsi stated.

It’s unimaginable, abhorrent and wholly accepted by much of Schumer’s base.

If Schumer’s grandchildren from his daughter’s lesbian non-Jewish girlfriend decide they’re Jewish and need to be protected against discrimination, it won’t be his party protecting them.

While Jewish attendees were being hunted at the DNC, Doug Emhoff took to the floor to appeal to Jewish voters by once again recalling memories of his last Jewish experience attending his grandmother’s seder in the seventies, eating brisket and sitting on plastic slipcover cushions.

Emhoff assured attendees that Kamala goes to synagogue and he goes to church with her (with doubtless equal sincerity) and that she has “fought against antisemitism and all forms of hate.”

He made no mention of the Hamas supporters calling for the murder of Jews outside, the Jewish DNC delegates hiding inside or a nation of six million Jews fighting for survival.

A nation his wife had repeatedly targeted with ugly rhetoric for trying to stop the terrorists.

Shut up and eat your damned brisket, was the message. Liberal Jews kvelling over Kamala’s brisket did not ask which church Emhoff attends and which temple Kamala visits.

Kamala’s pastor is Amos Brown III who took her hand and urged her to do something to stop Israel.

According to a Washington Post report, the radical black nationalist clergyman told her that the struggle of the ‘Palestinians’ is “our struggle as people of color who have been oppressed.”

Emhoff doesn’t belong to any particular temple or synagogue, but appears to be associated with IKAR headed by Sharon Brous: a member of the councils of anti-Israel groups like J Street, and the New Israel Fund.

Brous has a long history of supporting antisemites, attacking Jews for opposing Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar, claiming that Jews “have spent years in hive mentality, pouncing on indications of anti-Semitism among Israel’s critics” and accused the Jewish State of a “52-year military occupation of millions of Palestinian people”.

Kamala’s church and Emhoff’s temple are radical leftist enterprises which both hate Israel.

Vice President Kamala is just the latest in a long line of politicians who send out ‘Court Jews’ to assure the Jewish community that they relate to their cultural values while denying their rights.

Kamala conveniently married hers and then sent him out to convince the Jewish community of her fidelity to their most sacred value, not Torah, Judaism or Israel, but a pound of brisket.

And if Kamala can cook a brisket, who really needs a country, safety, self-respect or the ability to attend events at the DNC without being harassed by masked supporters of killing Jews?

Not a single Jewish Democrat stood up to Biden for suggesting that the mobs of Hamas supporters calling for the murder of Jews had “a point”. Nor did they criticize Kamala for her repeated defenses of terrorist protesters.

Even the staged moment when DNC delegates called for bringing Jewish hostages home during a speech by the Polin family in imitation of a similar scene at the RNC convention did not change the fact of what was going on behind the cameras.

Rather than committing to an Israeli victory, the Biden administration has spent months pressuring Israel to stop fighting and give in to Hamas demands.

Kamala had privately met with Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud who had told a pro-Hamas rally that Dearborn was “the city of resistance”.

Gov. Tim Walz was never forced to apologize for his anti-Israel views, Gov Josh Shapiro however was compelled to retract his pro-Israel positions for Kamala’s VP search.

But apparently she cooks almost as good a brisket as the one Emhoff remembers his deceased grandmother making in the days before he abandoned her religion, tradition and values.

When even Jewish delegates at the DNC have to meet in secret, what once appeared to be a subtle choice between nuances of foreign policy in the Middle East has become as graphic as the mobs calling for the murder of Jews inside and outside the convention.

In an echo of Esau, Jews at the DNC had a choice between brisket and their birthright.