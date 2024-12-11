Floyd Mayweather announces new initiative to gift Israeli orphans on their birthdays

The new Floyd Mayweather van that will deliver birthday presents to Israeli orphans and widows. (Instagram Screenshot)

‘To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed,’ Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has announced a new initiative to help Israeli orphans celebrate their birthdays.

As part of the Mayweather Israel Initiative, the former undefeated boxing champion will gift every orphan in Israel birthday presents over the next year, and the gifts will be delivered by a truck Mayweather sponsored called the Floyd Mobile.

Mayweather’s initiative was first announced on Sunday at an event in Israel hosted by Chessed V’Rachamim, also known as Standing Together, not long before he shared the news on social media.

“Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Mayweather concluded his social media post by thanking Rabbi Shai Graucher, the founder of Chessed V’Rachamim.

The organization has provided support to soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces and those impacted by the Oct. 7 Hamas-led terrorist attack that took place in southern Israel last year, including monetary assistance, provisions for soldiers, and packages of essentials and toys to displaced families.

Mayweather has made a number of contributions to help Israeli civilians and wounded soldiers since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

He visited teenagers whose families were murdered in the Hamas-led massacre, and in early October, Mayweather pledged $100,000 to United Hatzalah of Israel to help the emergency medical service organization purchase 100 bulletproof vests to keep its volunteers safe.

At an event in late November for injured IDF soldiers, whom he recently visited, he talked about his unwavering support for the Jewish state.

“When I stood behind Israel … I felt I did what was right,” Mayweather said.

“I take my hat off to the soldiers. Those warriors in Israel — I’m behind you guys, 100 percent. Since the war has started, I’ve been to Israel four, five times. And I will be back … It’s all about peace. I’m all about peace, love, and happiness.”