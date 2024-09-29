Former British Commander: ‘No Western military has achieved what Israel has the last 2 weeks in Lebanon’

Kemp said the elimination of Hezbollah’s command structure has ‘undermined the capability to launch large-scale coordinated attacks.‘

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former Commander of the British forces in Afghanistan, Col. Richard Kemp, said no Western country’s military has achieved “anything even remotely close” to the progress Israel has made against Hezbollah in Lebanon the last two weeks.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Kemp said, “Israel’s rapid attrition against Hezbollah in the last two weeks is unprecedented in any military campaign that I know of.”

He continued,”Certainly, no other Western country has achieved anything even remotely close in any modern war.”

He added, “The damage done to Hezbollah’s leadership by precision airstrikes as well as the pager attacks must be added to repeated strikes by the IDF since Hezbollah began its unprovoked war of aggression nearly a year ago.”

“Key leaders have been progressively eliminated throughout that time as well as the destruction of significant quantities of Hezbollah’s weapons capability,” Kemp explained.

Although Hezbollah may have a large number of missiles and drones as well as terrorists who are still fighting for Hezbollah and can be replaced, the extensive losses to Hezbollah’s chain of command have caused irreparable damage to the terror organization’ ability to function.

Kemp explained, “Any military or terrorist organization does depend heavily on a command structure, and the elimination of so much of that will have seriously undermined the capability to launch large-scale coordinated attacks.”

Even though Nasrallah has been replaced by his cousin, Hashem Safieddine, who has extensive experience with the terror organization, Kemp said it would be hard to replace a leader like Nasrallah, who has headed Hezbollah for over three decades.

In addition, given the losses to Hezbollah’s command structure and the psychological blow dealt the terror organization by the beeper incident that wounded thousands, Hezbollah’s ability to recruit new members may have been hampered.

Kemp said, “There is also a psychological element for those who might be thinking of stepping up. They were stunned by the pagers episode and are reeling daily from what is befalling their bosses. How many will want to step up to the plate against the fear that they will be next.”