Four more Hamas rape victims come forward

This is in addition to the male survivor who went public last week about being raped at the Nova festival.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Four victims of Hamas terrorists’ sexual assaults on October 7 have reported their ordeals to Israeli authorities since the war began, Channel 12 revealed Thursday.

This is in addition to the male survivor who went public Wednesday about being raped at the Nova dance festival during the Hamas invasion in which 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were slaughtered, with many having been systematically raped and sexually mutilated before being murdered, especially at the rave.

The horrors that the victims suffered have almost all been described and documented to date either by eyewitnesses or forensic specialists, police, army and rescue service personnel who collected the bodies over the days and weeks following the massacres throughout the Gazan envelope communities.

As more and more terrorists have been captured during Israel’s assault of the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas, the IDF has also released footage of detainees describing the rapes and other sexual assaults they committed.

The four testified to the assaults they underwent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, which has a specially-dedicated team to treat and aid October 7 victims.

These four, said the report, are “first and foremost another indication of the sexual crimes of that Sabbath, with great significance – especially considering the silencing attempts throughout the world.”

Israelis in general and its women’s groups in particular, were horrified by the silence of international women’s and human rights organizations for weeks and sometimes months following the revelations of the Hamas depravities, with the hashtag “Me too, unless you are a Jew” going viral online.

Apologists for Hamas believed the organization’s denial of the atrocities its fighters committed, or called it a legitimate aspect of “resistance” to Israel’s alleged mistreatment of the Palestinians and denial of their “right” to a state.

A United Nations report in February said that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence occurred during the 7th October attacks in multiple locations across the Gaza periphery, including rape and gang rape, in at least three locations.”

Female hostages who were freed in a deal with Hamas in November in exchange for jailed Palestinian terrorists and a temporary ceasefire have also publicly attested to the physical and sexual abuse that they and those who are still being held in Gaza experienced at the hands of their terrorist captors.

A documentary called “Screams Before Silence” was released in April in which victims are interviewed and Hamas’ use of sexual violence as a weapon of war is described in detail.

It has been translated into 13 languages and has been watched online by over two million people to date.