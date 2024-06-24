Producer of film about Hamas’s sexual crimes: ‘Let people see how evil Hamas is’

Joey Low, ‘After October 7, it made me angry – it felt like we were all raped, all violated, and where was the world?’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Joey Low, executive producer of the film Screams before Silence, which details the sexual crimes Hamas committed during and after October 7th, said the purpose of creating the film was to “let people see how evil Hamas is.”

Speaking on Monday at the Herzliya Conference convened by the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) at Reichman University, Low discussed the deeply felt need to produce the film and his partnership with former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg, which made the idea for the film a reality.

Low’s lifetime love of Israel gave way to anger when he saw the way the Jewish State was being portrayed in the media shortly after the Hamas invasion and massacre on October 7th.

“I love Israel; I’ve loved Israel my whole life. I was a volunteer in the Yom Kippur War. What bothers me is the way the media portrays Israel,” he said.

Low added, “After October 7, it made me angry – it felt like we were all raped, all violated, and where was the world? And when they came to me with the idea for the film, I thought it was the perfect thing to support.”

What prompted Low to take immediate action was watching how many Israelis did what needed to be done immediately as Hamas invaded. He concluded that, in his own way, he should take the initiative.

“After October 7, so many Israelis jumped into action, without the government, to do what needed to be done, and for the movie, it was the same. We all did what needed to be done.”

Low spoke about Sheryl Sandberg’s vision in initiating the project, saying, “Sheryl Sandberg has put her heart and soul into this film, and without her, it never would have gotten the mileage and exposure it did.”

Screams Before Silence has been translated into 13 languages, 12 million people have seen the trailer and 2 million have viewed the entire film.

Joey Low sums up the goal in creating the film, “Let people see how evil Hamas is. We know it here, but around the world, the media is doing a really good job of suppressing it. We have to stand up and show the world who Hamas is. They came for us first, but this isn’t where they plan on stopping.”