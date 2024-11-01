Freed hostage celebrates bar mitzvah while father remains in captivity

Erez Calderon, along with his sister Sahar (16), was released in the hostage for prisoner exchange last November.

Former hostage Erez Calderon from Kibbutz Nir Oz celebrated his bar mitzvah today, surrounded by family, friends, and community members who came together to honor this important milestone.

However, it was a bittersweet ceremony as one person was deeply missed—Erez’s father, Ofer Calderon, 54, who remains held in Gaza.

The celebration was filled with both joy and longing as prayers continued for Ofer’s safe return.

Erez Calderon, along with his sister Sahar (16), was released in the hostage for prisoner exchange last November.

Erez’s grandmother Carmela Dan and his cousin Noya Dan were both murdered on October 7th.

In September, Erez Calderon released a video on Instagram with a heartfelt appeal for his father’s return from Gaza.

In the video, he mentions his future bar mitzvah and wonders how he will be able to celebrate while his father is still kept captive.

He said, “How can I celebrate… when my father is in Gaza?”

“I have a clear goal in life — that he return,” he said.

Calderon also described being taken captive by Hamas.

When terrorists attacked his kibbutz, he heard shooting and assumed it was from the IDF.

However, the family realized that terrorists were invading their home.

“Then it all started,” Erez Calderon said.

At first, the family hid in the bomb shelter, but terrorists captured them as they tried to escape through a window.

“I tried to look for my father, but all I saw were terrorists with weapons and bodies thrown on the floor,” he said.

The last time he saw his father, Ofer, he was on his knees, being beaten severely by terrorists.

“Imagine how I felt when I was separated from my father when he was all covered in blood from the blows the terrorists gave him. It’s a moment that never leaves me,” he said.