Gaza-based CBS producer asks, ‘Are Jews human?’

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

A Gaza-based producer for CBS News praised by higher-ups for his “resolve” has a history of denigrating Israel on social media, calling into question the publication’s potential bias against the Jewish state amid uproar over recent treatment of Jewish anchor Tony Dokoupil.

According to social media posts unearthed by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting & Analysis (CAMERA), Marwan Al-Ghoul has “liked” various comments on social media that refer to Jews as “Nazis” and “murderers.” He has also penned lengthy screeds on social media which gush about the potential “demise” of the United States and Europe.

In 2022, Al-Ghoul “liked” a Facebook comment claiming Israeli Jews “are Nazi Zionist murderers whose crimes are silenced, covered for by the US and international complicity. The date of holding them accountable will reach them one day and our children do not forget.”

That same year, the CBS News producer “liked” a Facebook comment about Israeli Jews that read, “By no means do they count as human, these are monsters in a human body.”

In 2017, as Hamas fired rockets at Israel in response to the US recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, Al-Ghoul wrote that Gaza’s civilians should join the “permanent resistance” against the Jewish state.

In 2018, he wrote that “there is no doubt that the United States of America is the greatest empire in the world and because Israel is its offspring and industry, it will not be able to breathe even one day if the American empire is gone. And because it is the year of God in his creation, America and Israel are about to go down, but when?”

In May 2022, Al-Ghoul openly questioned, “Are the Jews human like us?”

CBS has recently received criticism over its treatment of Jewish anchor Tony Dokoupil, arguing that his tough on-air questions directed at Ta-Nehisi Coates regarding his new book, The Message, were biased and did not meet “editorial standards.” Dokoupil directly challenged Coates’s assertions that the Jewish state was practicing “apartheid” against Palestinians and claimed the writer excluded important context about Israel’s security concerns.

Dokoupil’s pointed questioning of Coates drew outrage from CBS News staffers and the broader media landscape. Staffers demanded that the CBS brass punish Dokoupil for his supposedly “biased” line of questioning against Coates. Dokoupil was subsequently dragged into a meeting with the outlet’s “Race and Culture Unit” in which he was criticized for his tone, phrasing, and body language.

With a brighter spotlight now on CBS over its coverage of Israel, Al-Ghoul’s previous social media commentary may call into question the accuracy and fairness of his work. Many journalists from the Palestinian territories have previously exhibited a consistent anti-Israel bias in their reporting, even parroting narratives from the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

According to a Jewish Insider report from earlier this year, one-third of the Palestinian journalists listed by the Committee to Protect Journalists as being killed in the war in Gaza were connected to terrorist groups. There is no evidence that Al-Ghoul has any such connection.