Gazan terrorists fire five rockets at Israel

Smoke trails from rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, February 24, 2020. (Flash90/Ail Ahmed)

The Israeli Air Force on Saturday downed two rockets launched by Palestinian terrorists in northern Gaza towards Jerusalem.

By JNS

Palestinian terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip fired five rockets on Sunday at Israeli communities in the “Gaza Envelope,” the area near the coastal enclave.

Two rockets were intercepted, according to the Israel Defense Forces, with the others apparently hitting open areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The attacks triggered air-raid sirens in the capital, the Western Negev and the Judean Foothills (the Shfela). There were no reports of injuries.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets targeted the launchers involved in Saturday’s rocket attack, supported by firepower from the 933rd “Nahal” Brigade operating in the Strip.

“The targeted launchers contained a rocket ready for launch towards Israel,” the IDF said on Sunday morning. “Following the strike, a rocket was observed being fired from the launch site.”

The IDF’s year-plus-long offensive against Hamas has greatly curbed rocket fire from the Strip, although Palestinian terrorists still intermittently target the Jewish state.