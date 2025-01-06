German government covering up Islamist attack?

German authorities, so zealous in prosecuting ‘hate’ on X that they are arresting pensioners, totally ignored a real threat.

By Robert Williams, Gatestone Institute

The German city of Magdeburg was written into the sad history of terrorist attacks by Muslim migrants, when Saudi Arabian terrorist Taleb al-Abdulmohsen drove 200 meters into a crowded Christmas market on December 20, murdering a nine-year-old boy and four women, while wounding more than 200 people, 40 critically.

It has been a quarter of a century since German authorities first identified an Islamist terrorist cell in the country. In 2000, that cell was preparing a terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France.

Since then, and especially after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policy of leaving Germany’s borders wide open to Muslim migrants in 2015, Islamist terrorism has been the major security threat in Western Europe, especially in Germany, where Christmas markets have been an especially coveted target.

Author and journalist Douglas Murray calls it, “one of the Continent’s newest traditions: the Christmas market terrorist attack.” In December 2016, an Islamist also rammed a vehicle into a Christmas market in Berlin, murdering 12 people and wounding 50.

What have 25 years of terrorism experience taught German authorities? Apparently, nothing.

The German authorities, and their unofficial spokespeople in the legacy media, would have Germans believe that Abdulmohsen was a hate filled right-winger and ex-Muslim who hated the adherents of his allegedly former religion.

While the investigation of his attack is still ongoing, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser nevertheless told reporters, “We can only say with certainty that the perpetrator was obviously Islamophobic.”

“With certainty”? Never mind that Saudi Arabia warned German authorities repeatedly that Abdulmohsen posed a danger. Never mind that he reportedly threatened a terror attack in Germany more than 10 years ago, in 2013, referring to the Boston Marathon bombing.

According to The Telegraph:

“Abdulmohsen, angry that a German medical association had requested more paperwork before allowing him to practise as a psychiatrist, threatened the association on the phone with the words: ‘Did you see what happened in Boston? Something similar will happen here too.'”

He made a similar threat a year later, but the German authorities appear not even to have noticed it: In 2016, he was granted asylum in Germany.

Never mind that a Saudi woman in Germany had repeatedly attempted to warn German authorities that he wanted to murder random Germans. Never mind that he made Islamist postings on X, threatening, “We will return Hamas to Gaza and if you like we can bring Hamas to your home so you can taste it.”

In fact, Abdulmohsen commented on a post by Nancy Faeser on her own X account that he was going to murder people: “It is likely that I will die this year to ensure justice,” he wrote to Faeser prior to his attack.

German authorities, so zealous in prosecuting “hate” on X that they are arresting pensioners, totally ignored a real threat.

While Abdulmohsen posed as an ex-Muslim atheist who was a fan of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and Elon Musk, a few genuine ex-Muslims saw through it and recognized it as taqqiyah – dissimulation to advance the goals of Islam.

“I’ll say it again: many people who have had contact with Taleb, like me, deny that he was ever an atheist or ex-Muslim,” wrote Ali Utlu, a German ex-Muslim.

“He himself claimed to be a Wahhabi. He had open contacts with Hamas people, as well as with supporters of ISIS.

“He threatened ex-Muslim and secular associations, as well as women who had fled from Saudi Arabia and renounced Islam. The association and the women legally defended themselves against him. He attacked the Central Council of Ex-Muslims as well as me as a member. All the major critics of Islam blocked Taleb because everyone received confused messages and threats.

“He never directly criticized Islam or its associations. While we protested in front of mosques, he fought us. He also repeatedly defended Saudi Arabia. For what?

“Dozens of people are sharing screenshots of conversations where he threatened people because they are ex-Muslims.”

The German authorities – so desperate to prevent “hate” and “misinformation” that they arrest German citizens over innocent internet postings, such as the 64-year-old who had his home raided, electronic devices seized and was arrested for calling Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck an idiot on social media – apparently decided that it would be politically opportune to amplify Abdulmohsen’s taqqiyah as incontrovertible fact.

The German government, desperate to keep the AfD out of power, jumped at the chance to make a link between Abdulmohsen and the political party that is threatening the German Left’s hold on power.

Interior Minister Faeser, apart from proclaiming Abdulmohsen’s identity as an “Islamophobe” with “certainty,” appears — as has been customary in the German government since Merkel’s time in office — hell-bent on denying that Germany might have a problem with Islamist terrorism.

When, last summer, three people were murdered in a stabbing attack by a Syrian in Solingen, Faeser’s main concern was that the attack not be used to “sow hatred.”

“We will not allow ourselves to be divided in such times, but stand together and will not allow such a terrible attack to divide society,” she said at the time.

Faeser appears to have only one objective in mind: for the German Left to stay in power indefinitely. In September 2023, she proposed that foreigners and migrants who have spent as few as six months in Germany should be allowed to vote in local elections.

The German government, it appears, is covering up an Islamist terror attack at a Christmas market as “Islamophobic.”

Perhaps the ruling coalition of Social Democrat and Green parties is seeking new votes in next month’s elections; perhaps it is seeking to pretend away its own massive failure at stopping a terrorist about whom the authorities were warned so many times.

Evidently, the German government does not consider disinformation a problem, so long as it is the German government that is doing it.