Hamas brutally murders protesting Gazans

One, Uday Al-Raba’i, was tortured for four hours before his body was thrown in front of his family’s home.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Hamas has begun killing protestors against its rule in the Gaza Strip, with six reported dead Monday including one who was tortured to death, Palestinian sources said.

Others were reportedly beaten or shot in the legs in retaliation for having participated in demonstrations of hundreds or even thousands against Hamas that broke out in several areas of the Gaza Strip last week but have since stopped.

According to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), the torture victim, 22-year-old Uday Al-Raba’i, had used social media to slam Hamas and the war it brought on Gaza.

On Sunday, the organization said, he was grabbed, tied to the back of a car, and dragged through the streets of Gaza City.

Barely breathing, his bloody, swollen and battered body was then thrown in front of his family’s home, where he soon died.

Mazen Shat, a police officer with links to Fatah, the Palestinian group that is the main force behind the Palestinian Authority and is the Islamists’ foremost rival, told the British Telegraph newspaper that “Uday was martyred by the criminals of Hamas. And what’s his crime? He told the truth, because he refused to be silent on injustice, because he did not kneel to Hamas.”

“Hamas is oppressing people in a brutal way,” he added. “Like a puppy [with] a rope around his neck, they dragged [Uday’s body] to the door of his house and told his family that this is the punishment for those who complain about Hamas.”

Before his abduction, al-Raba’i had recorded a video while in hiding, acknowledging the danger he was in.

“I of course am done with this war, and now Hamas is attacking us,” he said, in a translation supplied by PMW. “They want me, they want to shoot me…. A short while ago, they also shot my brother, and we still do not know who shot him. Masked men came to him – I figure they’re from [Hamas’] Qassam [Brigades], God knows.”

“I’ve been running away since this morning… I don’t know where to go. I don’t know what exactly they want from us, I don’t know. They’ve brought us to annihilation. They’ve brought disaster on us…. I swear to Allah, none of us knows what to do. May Allah save us, and that’s it,” he concluded.

The young man’s family demanded retribution against his killers, but were careful not to blame Hamas as a whole.

“A rogue group from [Hamas’] Al-Qassam Brigades, a group of sinners, kidnapped my unjustly murdered son, Uday Al-Raba’i, under despicable and false pretexts,” said his father in a diatribe filmed on Fatah’s Awdah TV channel on Telegram.

“They dragged him and tortured him to death with everything they had, without caring about the sacred prohibitions,” he said. “Therefore, they must be struck with an iron fist, these evil criminals who took this man, a Muslim, and murdered him unlawfully…

“We ask Almighty Allah to inflict suffering upon them and to punish them severely… We demand that all human rights [organizations] and institutions stand in support of the residents of Gaza against these criminal evildoers.”

At his funeral, gunshots rang out repeatedly in the air as dozens of young men shouted, “Out! Out! Hamas out! Hamas out!”

The New York Post reported Monday that al-Raba’i had participated in the protests against the terror organization that has brought destruction to the coastal enclave by sparking a war against Israel on October 7, 2023, when it led a spree of massacring, raping, burning and beheading 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals after breaking through the border fence in over a hundred places.