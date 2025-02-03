Hamas ordered Oct. 7 invasion two weeks beforehand

A captured document shows that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’ military arm, sent detailed orders to 25 senior commanders.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The attack order for the October 7th invasion of Israel was issued two weeks earlier to 25 senior Hamas commanders, with nothing leaked of the detailed instructions to Israel’s security apparatus, which remained certain that the terrorist organization was deterred, Channel 11 News reported Sunday.

An operational document was found by IDF forces fighting in Gaza, said the report, which revealed that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’ military arm, the Izz Ad-Din al- Qassam Brigades, had sent the complete invasion plan, together with the most precise details, to his brigade and division heads, on September 23, which also noted the date of the invasion.

The plan included instructions that were followed to the letter, from the initial massive rocket fire on southern and central Israel, to the use of drones to take out observation platforms and effectively blind the IDF forces to what was happening on the border, the flying of paragliders into Israel and the use of trucks and off-road vehicles to crash through the border fence in dozens of locations.

They were given the names of the villages and IDF positions to attack, how to commit their forces, and what exactly they were to do.

Deif also talked of “three waves” of attackers on the Gaza envelope communities, the first being of the elite Nukhba forces, then a mix of elite and regular fighters, and lastly what he called “civilian volunteers,” men and women who came to loot but also helped perpetrate the massacre itself of some 1,200 people, and the taking of 251 hostages in all.

According to the report, this document showed that Deif was the real mastermind behind the complexities of the invasion, and not Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Even if Deif was in charge of the all the planning, however, Sinwar had to still give the green light for the invasion to be set in motion, and the IDF has never absolved him of this responsibility.

The report pointed out that although so many people received this document, “not an iota of it was not leaked, not to the Shabak, not to 8200 (the army’s intelligence gathering group), and not to the research division of IDF Intelligence.”

It has become known since the war began that there were some lonely voices in Intelligence warning of Hamas plans to attack Israel, that many female IDF observers on the border reported seeing the terrorists practicing takeovers of villages in the months and weeks prior, and that there were signals throughout the night before that something was about to happen, but little to nothing was done in response to prepare troops or even heighten alerts on the border.

The fact is now acknowledged that the various heads of intelligence agencies, the army, and the political echelon, were all captives to the “concept” that Hamas was deterred from fighting the IDF, and that it was only looking for ways to keep their citizens working in Israel to help their economy, as seen by speeches made in public by top Israeli officials even a few days before October 7.