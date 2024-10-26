Hamas rejects proposal that would give them ‘safe passage’ in exchange for hostages

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas has rejected a deal put forward by Mossad chief David Barnea that would allow immunity and safe passage for Hamas terrorists in exchange for the hostages in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

David Barnea met with Egyptian officials earlier this week, but Hamas rejected the proposal.

Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s top negotiator, chided Israel for continuing to misread the group and said the conflict could continue for months, if not years.

According to the Qatari news organization, the Hamas official called for an end to what he termed the “genocide” in northern Gaza before any agreement could be reached to release hostages.

Despite Hamas’s rejection of the proposal, Barnea is expected to meet with CIA Director William Burns for the first time in two months on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.

A source told the Jerusalem Post that Barnea has “been working under the radar” on a new deal “with the Qataris, the Americans, and the Egyptians.”

The renewed push for a hostage deal comes after a week of meetings between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli and Arab officials.

Blinken flew to the Middle East following the news of Israel’s killing of Hamas leader and October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar.

A version of the “safe passage” in exchange for hostages proposal was offered in September, before Sinwar’s death.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Hirsch said, “I’m ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him. We want the hostages back. We want demilitarization, de-radicalization of course — a new system that will manage Gaza,” he stated.

“In parallel, I must work on plans B, C, and D because I must bring the hostages back home. The clock is ticking; the hostages do not have time,” Hirsch added.