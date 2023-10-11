Hamas terrorists in Israeli hospital beds alongside their victims

Entrance to the emergency ward in Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. (TPS)

The Health Ministry has called on the prime minister to ensure that moving forward, terrorists receive medical treatment in Israel Prison Service facilities.

By World Israel News Staff

In a move that has sparked significant outrage within Israel, injured Hamas terrorists who were part of the thousands who infiltrated Israel and massacred Jewish civilians, have been receiving medical treatment in Israeli hospitals.

One terrorist was discovered near the Be’er Sheva Airfield and subsequently transported by a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance to Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Center, where numerous victims of Saturday’s attack are also being treated.

Additional terrorists are currently under medical care in various hospitals across Israel, including Soroka, Barzilai, and Beilinson, alongside Israelis and foreign nationals who narrowly survived Hamas’ onslaught that claimed 1,200 lives, thousands more wounded and more than a hundred held hostage in Gaza.

In response to the decision to hospitalize the terrorists, Israel’s Health Ministry released a statement, noting that the IDF was in charge of evacuating terrorists to hospitals and calling for a change of policy that would include transferring them to medical facilities managed by the Israel Prison Service.

Health Minister Moshe Arbel wrote a strongly-worded letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting, “Our healthcare system should prioritize the victims, the soldiers, and overall preparedness for ongoing threats. Having terrorists treated in the same hospitals not only hinders these efforts but is also a great injustice.

He went on to say that he had directed public health facilities to “refuse to treat” the terrorists.