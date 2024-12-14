Hezbollah leader says terror group lost its supply route in Syria

During the Assad regime, weapons and other military supplies were brought through Syria into Lebanon.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a the terror group lost its supply route in Syria with the fall of the Assad regime.

During the Assad regime, weapons and other military supplies were brought through Syria into Lebanon, but when Syrian rebels seized the route, the supply chain was cut off.

“We also hope that the new ruling party will view Israel as an enemy and refrain from normalizing relations with it. These are the key factors that will shape the nature of the relationship between us and Syria.”

Qassem also shared his view on Israel’s ambitions, stating, “The enemy aims to settle in Gaza and annex the West Bank, with full support from America, which backs it with all its resources.”

“Israeli crimes were meant to break the resistance, but they have failed,” Qassam said. “These crimes are not a victory. We will never surrender or be humiliated, and this will not happen as long as Hezbollah’s resistance remains strong.”

Although the Hezbollah leader said he hopes the new Syrian government will consider Israel an enemy, the leader of Syrian rebel forces says he isn’t seeking conflict with Israel.

Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani insisted that he is not seeking conflict with Israel.

“We are not engaging in conflict with Israel,” he said.

“Israel is using the presence of Iranians as a pretext to invade Syria. Once the Iranians depart, there will be no justification for foreign interference in Syria.”

Last week, al-Julani told CNN, “The seeds of the regime’s defeat have always been internal. The Iranians tried to revive it, buying it some time, and later the Russians also attempted to shore it up. But the reality remains: this regime is doomed.”

He added, “I believe that once this regime falls, the issue will be resolved, and there will be no need for foreign forces to remain in Syria. “Syria deserves a system of governance based on institutions, not one where a single ruler makes arbitrary decisions.”