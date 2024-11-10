Hezbollah rocket wounds three in Western Galilee

Rescue forces at the site where a missile fired from Lebanon hit cars and caused damage in Kiryat Yam, northern Israel, on November 7, 2024. (Photo by David Cohen/Flash90)

Two of the victims, aged 37 and 20, were listed in moderate condition, and the third victim, age 47, was in fair condition.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Three Israelis were wounded on Sunday by a rocket strike in the Western Galilee during the latest barrage fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya said that the men arrived independently at the hospital after being injured by a rocket in the area of Kibbutz Kabri, around 2.5 miles east of the seaside city.

They are residents of the nearby Arab village of Sheikh Dannun.

Fifteen rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee on Sunday afternoon, according to the IDF, which said that some of the rockets were intercepted, while impacts were identified.

Hezbollah rockets triggered sirens in the Upper and Western Galilee areas on Sunday morning, with a direct hit destroying a dining hall in Tel Hai, which is part of the border kibbutz of Kfar Giladi.

No injuries were reported in the barrage, with video showing extensive damage to the inside of the building from the rocket impact.

חדר האוכל נחרב: פגיעה ישירה בתל חי במטח האחרון מלבנון | תיעוד@guyvaron צילום: עמרי סבר pic.twitter.com/Fk31AsvoKI — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) November 10, 2024

Ten rockets fired from Lebanon crossed into Israel, with some of the projectiles intercepted and the rest striking open areas, the IDF said.

Sirens also sounded in Moshav Margaliot, near Kiryat Shmona, in the afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, a drone launched from Iraq was intercepted before crossing into Israel, with fragments from the UAV falling in an open area in the Golan Heights, setting off sirens.

On Saturday, the Lebanese terrorist group fired more than 70 projectiles into Israel. No injuries were reported. A rocket struck near a house in the evacuated border town of Metula, causing damage.

IAF hits targets in Tyre, Baalbek

The Israeli Air Force eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists over the past 24 hours, striking dozens of targets across Lebanon, including in the Tyre and Baalbek areas, the IDF said.

During a raid on a weapons storage facility on the outskirts of a village in Southern Lebanon, troops discovered a mobile missile launcher loaded with 24 rockets aimed at the Galilee, the army said on Saturday.

The launcher was hidden in dense bush and connected to a civilian structure.