How Hamas exploited the hostages right to the end

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, hand over four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Palestine Square, in Gaza City. (Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Gift bags and violent mobs torture Israeli hostages up until they’re released.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

The three young Israeli women, the hostages who are the first to have been freed in this new ceasefire, were driven through a frenzied mob of Palestinians, then escorted out of the vehicle — where they had been instructed to smile for the cameras or things would go hard with them, and to hold up the “gift bags” given to them, grotesque souvenirs, with retouched photographs of them in captivity and a map of Gaza.

This was intended to show the world how kind those Hamas gun-toting allah-akbaring men had been, as the young women — still with chanting gun-toting allahu-akbaring Hamas operatives on every side of them — were transferred to Red Cross ambulances and driven back to civilization.

And now Melanie Phillips has set down the thoughts provoked by that spectacle. “An obscene spectacle,” by Melanie Phillips, January 19, 2025:

“To all those in the West who have perpetrated the lie of Israeli genocide in Gaza for the past 15 months: look at the pictures of the mob surrounding the three Israel women hostages who were freed today, and see thousands of Gazans who are well-fed, well-groomed and well-dressed.

What do you have to say now about the murderous libel you have perpetrated against the Israeli victims of these people, the lie that the Israelis were deliberately starving them, that they were the victims of Israeli-induced famine, that the Jews were behaving like Nazis?

Do you have a scintilla of shame or regret about what you have done in spreading this foul incitement? Do you even understand what you saw today?

Or are you too busy cheering on instead the pictures of those “pro-Palestinian” hate-marchers in London yesterday, dozens of whom were arrested by the police because they were absolutely determined to harass and terrorize British Jews at their synagogue Sabbath services nearby?…

Look at the thousands who have emerged in Hamas uniform and armed to the teeth, vowing to carry out more and more October 7 massacres until every Jew is dead and Israel is destroyed — Hamas murder squads loudly declaring that they will use the ceasefire to regroup, rearm and attack Israel; and then listen to the politicians hailing this development as the beginning of peace.

Look with breaking heart at the poignant joy and indescribable relief from suffering of the families reunited with their newly freed girls — how can this be anything other than a source not just of joy but also shuddering horror at what they have endured and at who knows what scars they will bear for the rest of their lives; and a source also of the most profound agony over the vast majority of the Israeli captives, both alive and dead, who remain incarcerated as pawns of these Palestinian Arab psychopaths, and who will now be used to eke out further unbearable distress among the hostages and their families, and to extort and manipulate the Israelis into ensuring that Hamas survive, regroup and resume the business of genocide….”

The sickening manner in which Hamas managed right to the end to exploit the hostages, forcing them to smile at their captors and lift up their ludicrous “gift bags” so that the farce of their being well-treated might be believed by the endlessly gullible; the sight of thousands of well-fed Hamas operatives in Gaza, whose inhabitants have for months supposedly been on the brink of starvation; the calls by those hundreds of Hamas men who surrounded the girls as they were being handed off to the Red Cross, calling for the mass murder of Jews in the chant of “Khaybar, Khaybar, ya yahud! Jaish Muhammad soufa yaʿoud.” (Khaybar, Khaybar, the army of Muhammad will return,” and slaughter you.)

None of that should be forgotten. But in a world that has been brainwashed to hate the state and people of Israel, how likely is that?