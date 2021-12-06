Hundreds join ‘flag march’ in mixed cities, protesting against Arab antisemitic attacks

Israelis march in the central Israeli city of Lod, to support the Jewish residents of the city, on December 5, 2021. (Flash90/Jamal Awad)

“We’re here, this is our home, this is our country, and if you don’t like it, get out of here,” says MK at flag march in mixed Arab-Jewish cities.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Jewish residents of the mixed Arab-Jewish municipalities of Ramla and Lod in central Israel took to the streets on Sunday evening, waving Israeli flags in a march organized by right-wing organizations, in a demonstration against Arab-perpetrated antisemitic violence.

During May 2021’s Operation Guardian of the Walls Israel-Gaza clash, widespread riots in Ramla and Lod saw Jews randomly attacked and beaten, synagogues and Jewish homes torched with Molotov cocktails, and one Jewish man killed by mob violence.

Firebrand right-wing MK Itamar Ben Gvir of the Religious Zionism party joined the march, in what he said was an important opportunity to show solidarity.

“I came here to strengthen the dear residents [of Ramla and Lod]…who suffer from attacks, in an unbelievable reality. In the heart of Israel, Jews are being beaten for being Jews,” Ben Gvir told local media.

“I also came here to give a message to Hamas….you threatened us over the Temple Mount, over Shimon HaTzadik [eastern Jerusalem neighborhood also known as Sheikh Jarrah],” he continued.

Addressing Hamas, he challenged the notion that Jewish visits to sites like the Temple Mount is inherently provocative, saying that “it irritates you that Jews are walking freely [in Jerusalem]…soon it will irritate you that Jews are breathing.”

“We’re here, this is our home, this is our country, and if you don’t like it, get out of here.”

The Abraham Initiatives NGO, however, said the march was likely to spark violence and filed a request with the police to prevent the event from happening.

Although their request to stop the demonstration was denied, the organization wrote on Twitter before the march that they were pleased by the “positive development” that the police had “banned the use of torches and chants [which could be considered] incitement” at the event.

“We call on the organizers and the entire public – Jews and Arabs – to avoid unrest and violence,” the organization tweeted.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no reports of violence, injuries, or property damage after the flag march.