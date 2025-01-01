Hundreds usher in New Year at Times Square by calling for intifada against Jews

anti-Israel protesters at Times Square on New Year's Day Jan 2025 (TikTok screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended onto Times Square to mark New Year’s by calling for an intifada against Jews.

They carried signs with slogans like “End Zionism,” “No War on Iran,” and “End All Aid to Israel.”

The Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the People’s Forum organized the protest.

Members of the crowd, many wearing keffiyehs and face masks, chanted, “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution,” “We will honor all our martyrs,” and “Gaza, you make us proud.”

One speaker said, “2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism. We will be here every single year for generation after generation until total liberation and return.”

A few counter-protesters held Israeli and American flags, yelling “Get a Job” at protesters.

NYPD and security officers were on high alert, particularly given the terror car-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

At least 15 people were killed and 36 wounded in New Orleans early Wednesday morning after a man driving a pickup truck rammed through New Year’s revelers before opening fire on passersby. Two of the injured are Israeli citizens, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced.

The incident occurred in the city’s French Quarter, on Bourbon Street and Canal Street, at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a male gunman driving a Ford F-150 and armed with an assault rifle rammed through a large crowd of pedestrians celebrating the new year.

The driver then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the crowd, prompting police officers at the scene to return fire.

During the ensuing gun battle, the suspect was fatally wounded, despite wearing body armor, according to eyewitnesses.