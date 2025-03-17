IAF on ‘highest alert level’ for Houthi missiles, drones

The damage caused from a Ballistic missile fired from Yemen at a school in Ramat Gan, December 19, 2024. (Flash90/Avshalom Sassoni)

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is preparing for renewed missile fire from the Yemen-based Houthis, after intensive US strikes on the terror group and repeated threats from Houthi officials.

According to a report from Hebrew-language outlet Mako, the Israeli Air Force has raised its level of alert to the highest possible tier, following the explosion of a Houthi missile – which may have been aimed at Israel – in Egypt’s Sinai Desert on Sunday.

The missile impacted near Sharm el-Sheikh, some 224 kilometers (130 miles) from Israel’s southern border with Egypt.

Since October 2023, the Houthis fired dozens of explosive drones and missiles at the Jewish State.

Many of those attacks appeared to deliberately target civilian infrastructure, with missiles destroying an elementary school in Ramat Gan and a park in southern Tel Aviv.

While only one Israeli was killed in the attacks, the aerial assaults sent millions of Israelis scrambling for bomb shelters, often in the middle of the night.

Houthi leaders recently said they would resume attacks on Israel-linked ships and did not rule out the possibility of firing at Israel, after the Jewish State stopped humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have claimed that their aggression against Israel is in solidarity with Gaza, as negotiations between Hamas and the Jewish State have stalled.

Citing hundreds of Houthi missile and drone attacks on American ships, including naval vessels, since October 2023, President Donald Trump launched a series of strikes on the Houthi stronghold of Sana’aa on Saturday evening.

The Houthis called the bombings a “war crime,” claiming that dozens were killed and vowing revenge.

On Sunday, the Houthis launched at least 11 explosive drones at the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

Trump administration officials told Reuters that the drones were shot down well before they posed a threat to the ship.

A Houthi spokesman said the group had launched another barrage of drones at the Truman on Sunday morning, pledging to continue their attacks until the Israeli “siege” of Gaza is lifted.