IDF attacks on three fronts, eliminating dozens of threats

By Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed to JNS on Tuesday morning that a Lebanese individual wounded by Israeli forces after approaching the border on Monday had been evacuated to a hospital in Israel.

On Monday evening, the Lebanese Armed Forces tweeted that a Lebanese soldier in civilian clothing had been shot in Southern Lebanon and evacuated to a hospital across the border.

“After contact was lost with one of the army soldiers, and as a result of follow-up and verification, it became clear that elements of the hostile Israeli forces had shot him while he was in civilian clothes in the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba on the southern border, which resulted in his injury, and then he was transferred into the Palestinian territories,” the LAF tweeted in Arabic.

The Israeli military did not confirm that the individual was a member of the LAF, or where it occurred, saying only that Israeli forces had acted according to “standard operating procedures.”

The situation in Southern Lebanon remains volatile following the end of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire on Feb. 18. The truce, which went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, ended more than a year of war, after Hezbollah began launching attacks on Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, day after Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel.

The IDF confirmed last month that its forces would remain in five outposts in Southern Lebanon beyond the ceasefire deadline. The decision was made in conjunction with the U.S. administration.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem declared on Sunday that the Iranian proxy will not tolerate any Israeli military presence in Southern Lebanon.

“I say to the Israelis—if you stay in these positions, how long do you think it will last? The resistance [Hezbollah] will not allow you to remain there,” he said. “If the occupation persists, the army, the people and the resistance will confront it. We have no ties to any agreement between the U.S. and Israel.”

On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force attacked a Hezbollah operative who according to the IDF was engaged in terrorist activities in Southern Lebanon. The day before, the IAF carried out intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terror assets in Southern Lebanon.

The targets included rocket launchers and weapons storage facilities that “posed a threat to the State of Israel and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said.

The military “will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself,” the statement added.

Three terrorists killed, senior operative captured in Samaria raids

Israeli security forces killed three terrorists and arrested 10 others, including a senior operative, during counterterrorism raids in the Qabatiya and Jenin areas of northern Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Tuesday.

During the operation, the Israel Police’s elite Yamam unit engaged armed terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building in Jenin. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange, and another was wounded. Additionally, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who had opened fire on them.

Among the 10 terrorists arrested was Liwaa Jaaz, a senior operative in the Jenin-based terror network. Israeli security forces also located and destroyed two vehicles loaded with weapons intended for use in attacks.

No Israeli forces were injured in the operation.

Israeli Air Force targets terrorists near central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday afternoon struck terrorists engaged in “suspicious activity” in the area of Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The suspects posed a threat to Israeli forces, the military said.

According to Palestinian media reports, five Gazans were killed in the strike.

The IDF withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, which divides north and south Gaza, in January under the faltering ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Israel’s Ynet news website reported that the Gaza strike came at the same time as a drone strike on a senior Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon.

On Monday, Israeli forces neutralized two terrorist squads seeking to ambush soldiers in the northern and central Gaza Strip with explosives, according to the IDF.

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force attacked several terrorists attempting to plant a bomb near IDF troops in northern Gaza. The previous day, an IAF craft struck several Palestinians who had collected a drone flown from Israeli territory into the southern Gaza Strip overnight.

On March 6, an IAF craft attacked a group of Palestinian terrorists in northern Gaza who had planted an explosive device near troops. Two days earlier, Israeli forces fired on an individual in the southern Gaza Strip who had approached them, posing an immediate threat.

The previous day, Israeli troops fired on a motorboat off the southern Gaza coast near Khan Yunis after it failed to heed warning shots.

The first, 42-day phase of the truce with Hamas, which went into effect on Jan. 19, expired on March 1 after the terrorist group rejected a U.S. proposal to extend the truce for 50 days.

On March 2, Jerusalem announced it had suspended all humanitarian aid to Gaza. This week, Israel said it would also cut power to the Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that no goods or supplies will enter until further notice, reiterating that Jerusalem will not agree to extend the ceasefire indefinitely without the release of hostages.