IDF declares military victory in south Lebanon, calls for negotiations to end war – report

Israel’s military has achieved its goals against the Hezbollah terror organization in southern Lebanon, according to report, paving the way for a possible truce to end the conflict.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has achieved all of its military goals in southern Lebanon and is now in a position to reach a negotiated settlement ending the current conflict with the Hezbollah terror organization, Walla News reported Tuesday.

The IDF was deployed to southern Lebanon beginning on October 1st, with the goal of dismantling Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the area of the Israel-Lebanon frontier and pushing the terrorist group away from Israel’s border, thus neutralizing its ability to target Israeli border towns.

The Israeli military has now achieved those goals, the IDF’s Northern Command has determined, according to the report by Walla, that most of Hezbollah’s infrastructure along the Israeli border has been destroyed.

In addition, most of the Iranian-backed terror group’s weapons in the border zone have either been destroyed or captured, the report claimed, citing the Northern Command.

While the border area has largely been cleared of Hezbollah, the army reportedly acknowledged that some villages in southern Lebanon must still be operated in, with the army waiting on the Shin Bet intelligence agency to complete its work.

Nevertheless, despite some remaining operations required in specific villages, the report claimed that the Israeli military has determined that the government is now in a position to begin negotiations with Hezbollah to reach a truce ending the current conflict.

Should the Israeli government not pursue or should it fail to achieve a ceasefire in southern Lebanon enabling the IDF to withdraw, the military predicts that one of two possible scenarios will occur.

Either the status quo will continue, with the IDF enhancing its military pressure on Hezbollah, or Israel will consolidate its control over parts southern Lebanon.