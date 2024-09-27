IDF eliminates several Hezbollah commanders in Beirut

These terrorist commanders had worked for Hezbollah for years and were crucial to the planning and execution of the terror group’s attacks against Israel.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a series of strikes in Beirut, the IDF eliminated several terrorist commanders this week who played crucial roles in Hezbollah.

In addition to killing Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Head of Hezbollah’s Missiles and Rockets Force, the IDF announced on Friday that several others were also eliminated in the same operation.

Qabisi’s deputy, Abbas Ibrahim Sharaf Ad-Din, and a senior terrorist from Hezbollah’s missile unit, Hussein Hany, a close friend of Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s head of Hezbollah’s Strategic Unit eliminated in July, were also killed in the strike.

Fuad Shafiq Khaz’al Khanafer, who played a crucial role in Hezbollah’s surface-to-surface missile unit, was also eliminated.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to restore security to the citizens of northern Israel and the State of Israel as a whole,” the IDF stated.

On Thursday, the IDF eliminated the head of Hezbollah’s aerial forces in an airstrike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

Senior Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Hossein Sarur commanded numerous attacks with “drone, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched at the Israeli home front,” the IDF stated.

Sarur also was a leader in drone production in Lebanon and established sites to construct explosive and intelligence-gathering drones “including some located under civilian buildings in Beirut and other areas in Lebanon,” the Israeli army said.

He joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was part of the Azuz unit responsible for launching attacks from Lebanon to Israel.

Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly daily since Oct. 8, firing thousands of rockets, missiles, and drones. The attacks have killed more than 40 people and caused widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain displaced internally due to the violence.