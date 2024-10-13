IDF kills over 100 terrorists, destroys tunnel shafts and Hezbollah assets in Lebanon

Soldiers of the 205th Brigade unveiled tunnels 120 kilometers long and two meters deep located half a mile from the border.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF has eliminated 100 Hezbollah terrorists and has dismantled tunnels and other Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.

Soldiers of the 146th Reserve Division targeted Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure and their massive tunnel system.

Many of the battles fought by the IDF have taken place on rough, mountainous terrain above the underground network as well as areas the Iran-backed terror group used to launch missiles into Israel.

In recent raids, 50 Hezbollah rocket launchers and 60 Hezbollah command posts were neutralized.

The tunnels were intended for extended use, as indicated by electrical infrastructure, ventilation ducts, and rooms used for storing ammunition.

Following a situational assessment, the Commander of the Northern Command and the head of IDF intelligence said, “The activity of the IDF and creating a situation by which northern residents could return to their homes.”

In one case, troops discovered that Hezbollah’s tunnels were only a few meters from a UNFIL watchtower.

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Israeli counterpart Saturday night that the time has come for Israel to “pivot” from its military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon to a diplomatic approach.

Speaking with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Saturday night, Austin “expressed his deep concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeeping positions in Lebanon as well as by the reported death of two Lebanese soldiers,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

Austin also emphasized “the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible.”

The two spoke a day after several peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a Hezbollah position in southern Lebanon.

In the past week, five UNIFIL peacekeepers have been injured in IDF airstrikes, leading to protests from 40 countries that contribute soldiers to the international force.

Gallant defended the Israeli airstrikes, noting that Hezbollah terrorists regularly position themselves near UNIFIL observation posts and bases intentionally, adding that Israel takes steps to avoid hitting UN peacekeepers.

“Hezbollah operates and fires in the vicinity of UNIFIL positions, using peacekeeping missions as a cover for its terrorist activities,” an Israeli Defense Ministry spokesperson said in a statement Sunday morning.