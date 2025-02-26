IDF strikes Hezbollah ‘strategic weapons’ facility in Lebanon, multiple sites in southern Syria

Israeli fighter jets hit southern Syrian ‘military targets,’ including ‘command centers and multiple sites containing weapons,’ over the course of several hours, the Israel Defense Forces stated.

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday struck a Hezbollah production and storage facility for “strategic weapons” in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, 30 miles east of Beirut.

The strike was conducted after Hezbollah terrorists were identified operating within the facility, according to the IDF.

“The activity in these sites constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military stated.

The IDF on Sunday struck several rocket launchers in Southern Lebanon that it said posed an imminent threat to Israeli civilians.

Additionally, the IDF targeted Hezbollah military sites in the Baalbek region and multiple locations in Southern Lebanon, attacking rocket launchers and weapons depots.

Tuesday’s strike came hours before Hezbollah buried its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Nasrallah, who led the Iranian proxy for more than three decades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sept. 27.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew low over the Lebanese capital as the funeral procession got underway, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed in a statement.

“The IAF jets that are now circling in the skies over Beirut over Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral are conveying a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel—that will be their end,” he said.

“You will specialize in funerals—and we will specialize in victories,” he added.

The IDF on Saturday night struck a Syria-Lebanon border crossing through which the military said Hezbollah was attempting to smuggle weapons.

The IDF called these attempts a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire and vowed to “prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces.”

Israeli strikes in Syria

Israeli fighter jets hit southern Syrian “military targets,” including “command centers and multiple sites containing weapons,” over the course of several hours, the Israel Defense Forces stated around midnight on Wednesday morning.

“The presence of military forces and assets in the southern part of Syria poses a threat to Israeli civilians,” the IDF said. It added that it “will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to Israelis.”

Israel Katz, the Israeli defense minister, said “we will not allow southern Syria to become Southern Lebanon.”

“Any attempt by the Syrian regime forces and the country’s terrorist organizations to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire,” he added.

Reuters reported that Israel struck the town of Kisweh, located some 12 miles south of Damascus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that southern Syria must be fully demilitarized and that the Jewish state will not tolerate “any threat” to the Druze population there.

The Israeli premier warned the Sunni jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham that Israel won’t allow its forces “or the new Syrian army to enter the territory south of Damascus.”