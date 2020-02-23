Netanyahu slams Gantz advisers who compared Trump to Hitler

The two advisers, Ronen Tzur and Joel Benenson, separately made Hitler comparisons in reference to Trump.

By World Israel News Staff

In a Sunday interview with Mark Levin on his show “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed his rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, in particular for continuing to hire as advisers two individuals who compared President Donald Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“I’m familiar with this,” said Levin. “Two staffers who refer to our president in one way or another as Hitler, and Mr. Gantz keeps them on board as senior advisers.”

The two advisers, Ronen Tzur and Joel Benenson, separately made Hitler comparisons in reference to Trump.

Ronen tweeted in March 2016: “The book of the 21st century: Mein Trumpf.” He also called the president “Donald Adolf Trump.”

Benenson also compared Trump to Hitler. Benenson was a strategist for Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns and chief strategist for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In early February when news broke of the tweets, Netanyahu demanded that Gantz fire the two advisers. Netanyahu said that Trump was the friendliest U.S. president Israel has ever seen. Gantz ignored Netanyahu’s demand.

Netanyahu repeated the comments he made then to Levin, saying he had asked Gantz to fire the two.

“[Tzur] compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler. It’s incredible,” Netanyahu said. “The greatest friend [Israel has] ever had in the White House, he’s compared him to Adolf Hitler.”

Tzur has said in his defense that he no longer believes in what he tweeted. Earlier this year he said Trump was “the bravest president of the [U.S.].”

Benenson in October 2018 said that Trump borrows language from Hitler when replying to another Twitter user who claimed that Trump kept a copy of Hitler’s speeches by his bed.

“It’s also where he would have learned Hitler’s demonizing term for the press: ‘lugenpresse.’ Trump’s translation is ‘Fake News,'” Benenson tweeted.

It was Hitler’s speeches. Given to him by Marvin Davis. It’s also where he would have learned Hitler’s demonizing term for the press: “lugenpresse.” Trump’s translation is “Fake News.” https://t.co/woKD471fri — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) October 28, 2018

Netanyahu said Gantz’s team is “putting on an act” when they claim to support Trump’s deal of the century.

“The Blue and White party is a leftist party in disguise,” he said. “Remember, the majority of Israelis are basically right and center-right. So in order to get center-right voters they pretend that they are a center-right party and they will take up the terrific Trump plan.”

“These people who call President Trump Hitler are for President Trump’s plan? Come on, give me a break. So this is one big con job. That’s what it is,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu praised Trump’s plan in the interview.

“It’s a strategic buffer against invasion and smuggling of weapons from the east,” he said. “It recognizes the legitimacy and the sovereignty of Israel over communities in our ancestral homeland, in Judea and Samaria.”