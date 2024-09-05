Islamic Jihad: No problem if 1000 Gazans killed by rocket misfires

Islamic Jihad official dismisses the deaths of thousands of Gazans as “the price of war” against the Jewish State.

By World Israel News Staff

Gaza-based terror groups know that their rocket launches towards Israel endanger Gazan civilians, but brush off those casualties as simply part of the cost of waging war against the Jewish State, a document published by the IDF reveals.

IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichai Adaree posted a transcript of a 2022 phone call between senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials, which discussed a failed rocket launch by the latter group which wounded civilians in Gaza.

“Even if a thousand are killed by friendly fire, that’s the price of war,” the Islamic Jihad official said.

The conversation demonstrated high tensions between the rival terror groups, as the Hamas official said he was infuriated that Islamic Jihad initially tried to blame the misfire on Hamas.

Islamic Jihad also complained that it had been “provoked” by Hamas during the course of the fighting.

“The document confirms Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s view of the residents of Gaza and their use of them as a tool of exploitation, as the two movements realize the danger of these rockets to the lives of the residents and consider them a ‘war tax’ directly or indirectly,” Adaree wrote on his popular X account, which is followed by Arabic-speakers throughout the world.

“This is also evident during the current war, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad persist in launching rockets from areas populated by civilians and even from humanitarian areas, which puts the people of the Strip at risk.”

Shortly after the outbreak of the current war, an errant rocket fired by a Gaza-based terror group struck a local hospital in the Strip.

Accepting dubious claims from Hamas as factual, international media blamed Israel, erroneously reporting that the IDF had intentionally targeted the hospital.

The IDF then released evidence proving that the hospital blast was a result of a misfire from within the coastal enclave.