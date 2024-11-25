Israel approves billions in military upgrades

The Defense Ministry will purchase five ‘Reshef’ ships from Israel Shipyards to replace the ‘Nirit’ Sa’ar 4.5-class missile ship, which will be decommissioned after four decades of service.

By JNS

The Israel Military Procurement Ministerial Committee on Sunday approved billions of shekels in acquisitions, including the Israeli Navy’s next-generation “Reshef” missile ships and hundreds of new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).

According to a joint statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Defense Ministry and Finance Ministry spokesperson, the approvals follow interim recommendations by the “Nagel Committee,” which was established in August 2024 to examine the defense budget and force buildup.

Under the agreement, the Defense Ministry will purchase five “Reshef” ships from Israel Shipyards to replace the “Nirit” Sa’ar 4.5-class missile ship, which will be decommissioned after four decades of service.

According to the announcement, the domestic production of the new vessels will employ hundreds of workers.

Additionally, hundreds of new JLTV armored combat mobility vehicles are to be supplied to the Israel Defense Forces in the coming years.

The Nagel Committee was tasked with making recommendations on Israel’s defense budget and long-term defense planning in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and the ongoing multi-front war it sparked.

The approved projects will now be submitted to the Knesset’s Joint Committee for the Defense Budget. After receiving its approval, the Defense Ministry will proceed with finalizing the procurements.