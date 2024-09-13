Israel destroys underground Iranian missile factory, Iran fuming

The aftermath of an IAF strike that killed two Hezbollah terrorists in Syria (Screenshot/X)

The destruction of the weapons factory was intended to frustrate Iran’s and Hezbollah’s efforts to produce weapons on Syrian soil.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF elite forces undertook a raid last week in Syria to eliminate an underground missile factory created by Iran, three sources told Axios.

Although Israel has undertaken airstrikes in Syria for specific targets since October 7th, the ground operation in Syria was highly unusual.

The destruction of the weapons factory was intended to frustrate Iran’s and Hezbollah’s efforts to produce weapons on Syrian soil.

Israel did not confirm the operation to avoid conflict with Syria and a further escalation with Hezbollah.

The IDF and Israel’s Defense Ministry declined to comment on news of the operation.

Syria reported heavy airstrikes last week in the West, particularly in Masyaf, close to the border with Lebanon.

The airstrikes were meant to give cover for Israel’s ground operation in Syria.

Syrian state media called the operation “blatant aggression” and claimed that 16 people were killed and 40 others were wounded.

Iran’s state media called the operation “criminal.”

Two of the sources said Israel informed the White House prior to the operation, and it was approved, although the Biden Administration has not commented on the incident.

The operation began when IDF special forces surprised and killed the Syrian guards at the facility before placing explosives in the factory, blowing it up.

Israel fired from the air to prevent Syria from sending reinforcements to the area.

Sources say Iran began building the facility in 2018 with the cooperation of Hezbollah and Syria after most of its weapons facilities were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

The goal was to produce precision missiles in Western Syria that could be delivered quickly and easily to Hezbollah and to avoid discovery by the Israelis.

Israel detected the site and monitored it for five years under the code Deep Layer.

The IDF realized they would not be able to destroy the facility with airstrikes alone and would need a ground operation to carry it out.

Israel had attempted the operation several times, but plans were canceled given the high risk.