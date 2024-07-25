Israel ‘getting decimated’ in PR war, should wrap up Gaza war – Trump

Former president urges Israel to finish Gaza war in the near future and bring back hostages, lamenting the Jewish state is ‘not very good at public relations.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump urged Israel to quickly conclude its war against the Hamas terror organization and return the remaining hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip Thursday.

Speaking with Fox News by phone Thursday, the former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee warned that Israel is losing the global war for popular opinion, saying the Jewish state is “not very good” at public relations.

Israel, Trump said, should conclude the war in Gaza soon “because they are getting decimated with this publicity, and you know Israel is not very good at public relations.” Trump told “Fox & Friends.”

The former president spoke out on the war in Gaza just a day before he is scheduled to meet in Florida with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in the U.S. on Monday for his address to a special joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

This is not the first time former President Trump has called on Israel to wrap up its war against Hamas.

During the June 27th debate with President Joe Biden, Trump accused Biden of preventing Israel from finishing “the job.”

Earlier that month, Trump said he would “stop” the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We will stop it. I will stop the war,” Trump said.

Trump also told the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom that Israel needs to “finish up your war” and “get on to peace, to get on to a normal life for Israel, and for everybody else.”

In the interview, Trump also argued that Israel was painting “a very bad picture for the world.