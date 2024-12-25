Israel invests in European Jewish security as antisemitism surges

Starting in January 2025, European communities will benefit from assistance in areas such as safety training, operational control, and the establishment of voluntary security patrols.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

In response to the growing and evolving threats facing European Jewish communities, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, in partnership with the Yael Foundation, has launched an extensive project to address antisemitic threats across the continent.

The project includes mapping Jewish communities in Europe based on threat levels, drawing on gathered intelligence, research, and resources from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

The team involved in the project has identified which communities can immediately implement a comprehensive, community-wide approach, with schools—primary targets of antisemitic attacks—set to be the main recipients of security assistance.

“The alarming rise of antisemitism in Europe demands a determined response,” Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said on Wednesday.

“This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding Jewish communities and ensuring their growth and prosperity. By combining security measures, education, and communal resilience, we are addressing immediate threats while laying the foundation for a stronger, more united Jewish future.”

The first communities to receive support will be in Italy, Romania, Georgia, and Belgium. Starting in January 2025, they will benefit from assistance in areas such as safety training, operational control, and the establishment of voluntary security patrols.

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the Yael Foundation will each contribute over one million euros to fund the first phase of the project. A project manager will also be appointed in consultation with all relevant parties.

“We are witnessing troubling levels of antisemitism across Europe, and communities need help in creating and implementing a robust, long-term response,” said Uri Poliavich, co-founder of the Yael Foundation.

“It is time for a centralized and holistic approach to combating antisemitism—one that addresses the needs of individual communities, utilizes real-time intelligence, shares best practices and tackles antisemitism as it arises.”

“I’m thrilled that, together with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, we are launching this unprecedented initiative to help ensure Jewish communities are safer, more secure and able to thrive,” he added.