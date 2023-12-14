‘Israeli’ salad dropped from Yale’s menu

When confronted with inquiries about the name change, Yale decided to reconsider.

By Adam Kredo, The Washington Free Beacon

As pro-Palestinian students on campus increase pressure on the school to cut all ties with the Jewish state, Yale University dining hall has dropped an Israeli-named dish from its menu.

For years, Yale’s hospitality division, which oversees student dining facilities, has served a dish called “Israeli couscous salad with spinach and tomatoes.” Israel, however, has been dropped this year from the meal’s name.

Observers on X, formerly Twitter, where the news first emerged, accused the school of “eracism” and saw it as part of a larger campaign by pro-Palestinian students on campus to eradicate support for the Jewish state in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror strikes that killed more than 1,200.

A spokesman for Yale’s hospitality division confirmed the dish had been renamed, but said the school is adding “Israeli” back into the name following the Washington Free Beacon’s inquiries about why the dish’s name was altered.

“You have raised a point that merits further consideration,” the spokesman said. “In this case, Israeli Couscous is indeed an actual ingredient and is explicitly listed on the ingredient list. Considering it is the main ingredient, it is appropriate to remain in the title, and we will correct this oversight.”

Yale began changing menu names earlier this year after students raised concerns about the “authenticity of the food and naming of the recipes,” the spokesman said, adding that after hearing these complaints, Yale decided to remove country names and ethnicities from certain recipes.

Like many other universities across the country, Yale has been battling an upsurge in violent anti-Semitic rhetoric and actions.

Student protesters at Yale have been pressuring the elite institution’s leadership to divest from Israel, staging an Oct. 25 “walkout” that featured chants of “When people are occupied, resistance is justified” and “Yale, Yale, you can’t hide, you’re financing genocide,” according to press reports.

On Sunday, a Hanukkah menorah erected just off campus was defaced with a Palestinian flag, prompting the school to condemn the act of anti-Semitism.

“The placement of a Palestinian flag on the menorah conveys a deeply anti-Semitic message to Jewish residents of New Haven, including members of the Yale community,” the university said in a statement.

However, like other elite colleges, Yale has touted its support for the “free exchange of ideas,” speech that often crosses the line into anti-Semitism and calls for violence against Jews.

“Yale’s commitment to free expression means that we do not curtail speech merely due to its causing offense,” the university said in a statement issued after violence broke out in the Middle East and galvanized anti-Israel students across America.

With protests on America’s college campuses frequently devolving into anti-Israel hatefests, university leaders were hauled before Congress earlier this month to answer for a massive uptick in anti-Semitic incidents.

During that hearing, leaders from the University of Pennsylvania, MIT, and Harvard declined to label calls for the genocide of Jews as a violation of their respective schools’ policies. That testimony led Penn president Liz Magill to resign in disgrace, and the future of other university leaders in question.