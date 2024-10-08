Israeli strikes kill 6 Hezbollah top commanders, 50 more terrorists

During their operations in Lebanon, the IDF uncovered Hezbollah’s plans to carry out an October 7th-style invasion of the northern border of Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s military eliminated six senior Hezbollah commanders and 50 other terrorists through targeted strikes in Southern Lebanon on Monday.

Israel’s Air Force (IAF) was focused on targeting Hezbollah’s southern Front, consisting of the Nasser Unit, Bader Unit, Aziz Unit, and the Radwan Forces.

The Iran-backed terror group’s strategy was to establish a Southern Front that would attack Israel above and underground.

During their operations in Lebanon, the IDF uncovered Hezbollah’s plans to carry out an October 7th-style invasion of the northern border of Israel.

Monday’s strikes were crucial in Israel’s efforts to destroy this terrorist infrastructure and secure the border.

The IAF carried out the strikes with precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate in coordination with the Northern Command and Operations Directorate.

In addition to eliminating terrorists, Israel’s military destroyed a 25-meter tunnel that extended into Israel’s territory.

The six Hezbollah commanders who were killed in the strikes were identified as: Ahmad Hassan Nazal, head of the attack sector in Bint Jbeil for the Radwan Forces, Hussein Talal Kamal, head of the Ghajar sector, Musa Diab Barakat, outgoing head of the Ghajar sector, Mahmoud Mus Karnib, operations chief for the Ghajar sector, Ali Ahmad Ismail, artillery commander for the Bint Jbeil sector, and Abdullah Ali Dakik artillery commander for the Ghajar sector.

Along with these 6 Hezbollah commanders, 44 other terrorists were eliminated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday night that Israeli airstrikes killed Nasrallah’s successor to head Hezbollah, Hashem Safieddine, who had been missing since October 3rd.

During the address, Netanyahu urged Lebanese civilians to push out the Iran-controlled terror organization, Hezbollah, and to break their reins of control over Lebanon.

“We have degraded Hezbollah’s capabilities; we took out thousands of terrorists, including [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of his replacement,” Netanyahu stated.

Safieddine, a maternal cousin of Nasrallah, was a cleric who wore a black turban, indicating direct descent from Mohammed.

After a strike on Friday in Southern Beirut, Safieddine was assumed to have been severely injured in an area underground where it would have been difficult to escape alive.

A Lebanese security official told Sky News Arabic that the chances of surviving such a strike were “almost zero” and that Safieddine had been “unreachable” since Friday.