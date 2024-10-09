Israeli UN Ambassador Danon slams Hezbollah for urging ceasefire while killing Israelis

Danon said a ceasefire would be contingent on the cessation of Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel and a retreat to the north of the Litani River.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon criticized the hypocrisy of Hezbollah’s demand for a ceasefire while it continues to target and kill Israeli civilians.

On Wednesday, before a UN Security Council meeting, Danon said, “We have once again been reminded of the relentless terror we face.”

He described the terrorist attacks that occurred in Israel on Wednesday, including a stabbing in Hadera that wounded 6 people, 2 critically.

Danon added, “In Kiryat Shmona, Hezbollah’s rockets murdered a man and a woman who were simply walking their dog.”

This occurred just a day after senior Hezbollah official, Naim Qassem, called for a ceasefire.

Danon said, “And yet, even as Hezbollah continues their murderous campaign, senior Hezbollah officials have the audacity that Israel ceasefire.”

“Let me be clear about that,” he said. “No one should mistake the arrogance of these terrorists for diplomacy. Hezbollah calls for a ceasefire while simultaneously murdering Israeli civilians with their rockets.”

Danon added that if Hezbollah wants a ceasefire they must first stop firing missiles into Israel and to retreat to the area north of the Litani River in accordance with UN Resolution 1701, which was adopted by the UN Security Council in 2006.

Danon said, “Until that happens, Israel will continue our operations to degrade Hezbollah’s terror network.”

He commented on the weapons, including a 25 meter tunnel close to the border with Israel the IDF discovered destroyed.

“We will do whatever it takes to secure our people and enable the 70,000 displaced Israelis to return home safely.”

On Tuesday, Naim Qassem, the most senior Hezbollah leader after the assassination of Nasrallah and his successor Safieddine, called for an unconditional ceasefire, apparently not contingent on a cessation of fighting in Gaza.

The former deputy to Hassan Nasrallah and member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council announced on Tuesday night that the terror group was “agreeing to a ceasefire without preconditions. First, a ceasefire achieved through diplomatic means, and then we will discuss all the details.”