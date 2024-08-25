Israel’s largest airport closes for hours amid attacks, airlines cancel flights

An El Al flight takes off at the Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, August 25, 2024. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Foreign airlines cancel flights to and from Israel after Ben Gurion International Airport forced to shut down for hours amid fears of Hezbollah strike.

By World Israel News Staff

Foreign passenger carriers cancelled flights to and from Israel Sunday, after the country’s largest international airport was forced to close for several hours Sunday morning amid fears of a possible Hezbollah missile attack.

Early Sunday morning, Israeli intelligence warned the IDF of a large-scale impending Hezbollah attack, targeting major strategic targets in northern and central Israel, including the headquarters of the military’s 8200 intel unit, the headquarters of the Mossad, and possibly Ben Gurion International Airport, the center of air travel to and from Israel.

Some 100 Israeli warplanes pounded Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday, destroying thousands of missiles and rockets.

Nevertheless, Hezbollah terrorists launched over 300 projectiles towards Israel immediately following the Israeli strikes.

During the Hezbollah attacks, Ben Gurion closed operations for nearly two hours beginning at 5:20 a.m., from with outgoing flights grounded and incoming flights diverted to alternative destinations.

“Given the current security situation, morning departures from Ben Gurion Airport will be delayed and no flights will take off in the coming hours,” a spokesperson for the Israel Airports Authority said.

“Incoming flights to Ben Gurion Airport will be redirected to alternative airports in the region. We advise all travelers to check with their respective airlines for updated schedule information.”

At approximately 7:00 a.m., however, the IAA announced service would be resumed at Ben Gurion.

While Israel’s national carrier, El Al, is continuing to operate out of Ben Gurion Sunday, a number of foreign airlines suspended all incoming and outgoing flights in Israel, including Air France, Aegean, Royal Jordanian, Etihad Airways, and Wizz.

Arkia, another Israeli airliner, issued a statement saying that its flight schedule “is returning to normal. There may be updates on departure times in the coming hours, and passengers will be informed. Ongoing updates are available on the company’s website.”

Udi Bar Oz, director-general of Ben Gurion International Airport, said that despite the major delays caused by the cancellations in the morning, the flight schedule had “stabilized,” with delays being “reduced.”

Israeli air travel officials estimate 50,000 passengers will travel through Ben Gurion Airport Sunday on over 300 international flights.