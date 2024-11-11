It’s Official: Trump taps Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador

New York congresswoman who made headlines grilling university administrators over campus antisemitism has accepted President-elect Donald Trump’s offer to become US Ambassador to the United Nations.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President and President-elect Donald Trump confirmed reports Sunday that he has tapped New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to represent the United States at the United Nations.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Trump had offered Stefanik the position of Ambassador to the United Nations.

On Sunday, the former president issued a statement to The New York Post confirming that he had made the offer to Stefanik, and adding that the congresswoman had accepted.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump told The New York Post.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Stefanik currently serves as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, and has served in the House of Representatives since January 2015, representing New York’s 21st congressional district, a Republican-leaning district in upstate New York.

A long-time Trump ally, Stefanik first gained national attention last December during congressional hearings on campus antisemitism, during which she grilled a number of senior university administrators over their failure to combat anti-Jewish bigotry following the October 7th invasion.

Stefanik issued a statement confirming that she had accepted the nomination, which must still be approved by the Senate following Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik said in a statement issued to the Post.

“During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

“President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad.”

“America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek.”

The announcement comes a day after Trump ruled out bringing back two former administration officials, including Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the UN during the first two years of Trump’s presidency.