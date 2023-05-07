Jerusalem Flag March to proceed as normal, via Muslim Quarter – report

“The Flag March symbolizes the reunification of Jerusalem and Israeli sovereignty, and it needs to be able to pass through the Muslim Quarter on its way to the Western Wall,” says head of Zionist NGO.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Despite rocket fire on Israel’s southern communities and a major uptick in terror attacks, a celebratory march through Jerusalem’s Muslim Quarter is expected to take place along its usual route, several Hebrew-language news outlets reported.

The annual Flag March occurs on Jerusalem Day, a holiday commemorating the reunification of Israel’s capital city after the Six Day War in 1967.

Participants in the event sing patriotic songs while dancing and waving Israeli flags, with part of the march’s route winding through a Muslim neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Left-wing politicians and terror groups have argued that waving Israeli flags in the neighborhood constitutes a provocation and exacerbates tensions.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly told his office that this year, the march will take place along its traditional route, despite an increase in terror in recent weeks.

Maor Tzemach, CEO of the NGO Your Jerusalem, told World Israel News that he welcomes the decision to allow marchers to take the traditional route.

“Jerusalem, as a united city under Israeli sovereignty, needs to permit freedom of movement and worship, and therefore needs to allow Jews to move freely and safely throughout the city,” Tzemach told WIN.

“Of course, the Flag March symbolizes the reunification of Jerusalem and Israeli sovereignty, and it needs to be able to pass through the Muslim Quarter on its way to the Western Wall.”

In May 2021, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu caved to threats and forced marchers to take a route that excluded the Muslim Quarter.

Despite the concession, terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Jerusalem, disrupting the march and sparking the Operation Guardian of the Walls clash.

This year, under pressure from his coalition partners, Netanyahu is expected to permit the event to take place normally.

However, according to a recent Times of Israel report, the Biden administration may be working behind the scenes to convince Netanyahu to change the parade’s route.